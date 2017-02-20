SRH team 2017: Full list of players bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad

The reigning IPL champions have addressed the issues and have a strong squad that can make it back-to-back IPL titles.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have a well-balanced squad

David Warner's bid to make it back-to-back IPL titles got a big boost after Sunrisers Hyderabad made some smart buys and filled the gaps in their squad during the IPL Auction 2017 in Bengaluru.

In total, they bought, they bought eight players at the Auction in Bengaluru and have a squad of 25 players, including nine overseas players to choose from going into IPL 2017 and despite all of that they ended the auction with INR 12.25 crore in the bank.

List of players bought by the SRH at the IPL 2017 auction –

Player Type Bought for (Lakhs) Base price (Lakhs) Rashid Khan (Afg) Leg spinner 400 50 Mohammed Siraj (Ind) Right-arm seamer 260 10 Eklavya Dwivedi (Ind) Wicket Keeper 75 30 Chris Jordan (Eng) All-rounder 50 50 Mohammad Nabi (Afg) All-rounder 30 30 Ben Laughlin (Aus) Right-arm seamer 30 30 Pravin Tambe (Ind) Leg spinner 10 10 Tanmay Agarwal (Ind) Batsman 10 10

Going into the auction, SRH had a settled squad and knew that they needed spinners and some back-up as far the wicket-keepers and death bowlers is concerned.

At the Auction

As the reigning champions, Sunrisers Hyderabad had a “if it isn’t broke, don’t fix it” policy to the auction. And that is why they went for specific players that they needed and got them on top of some steals.

Having released Karn Sharma, the main area in which Sunrisers Hyderabad were lacking was a quality spin bowler and in Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan and Pravin Tambe, they ensured that they got that base covered.

The other area in which they needed some cover was in wicketkeeper, where although they have Naman Ojha in brilliant form, they needed an able back-up and in Eklavya Dwivedi they found just that.

They also went all out for a local seamer in Mohammed Siraj, who was impressive in this year’s domestic T20 tournaments and such was their astute buying policy that the uncapped player ended up being their second-most expensive player in the auction.

With Mustafizur’s injury troubles, they even got replacements in Chris Jordan and Ben Laughlin, both of whom were bought at their base price to complete a strong squad.