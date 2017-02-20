IPL Auction 2017: 5 Indian cricketers with low base prices who fetched big money

These Indian players certainly punched above their weights.

@manishpathak187 by Manish Pathak Top 5 / Top 10 20 Feb 2017, 16:58 IST

The Indian Premier League fever kicked off with a lot of frenzy and gusto as the auctions saw plenty of money being splurged all over the place. There were many players who received a big price tag and there were plenty more who did not attract any bids and remained in the bag.

The Indian boys were big winners on the day and the franchises showed a lot of confidence in the uncapped Indian players and many players were the recipients of big bids. All the franchises were very sceptical when it came down to releasing money for many overseas players as they were slightly wary about their availability throughout the league.

Extra Cover: IPL 2017 Auction Live Updates; Ben Stokes and Tymal Mills are the costliest buys

Here in this list we take a look at 5 Indian players with a low base price but were bought for hefty prices.

#5 Mohammad Siraj

A romantic story

A tearaway quick from Hyderabad, Siraj has been one of the finds this season with his deceptive pace and a very nasty bouncer. He was the third highest wicket-taker in the 2016-17 Ranji Trophy where he picked up 41 wickets at an average of 18.92.

In the inter-zonal tournament, he was impressive with the ball where his economy was an impressive economy rate of 6.57. His promise did not go unnoticed as he was one of the hot properties in the auction.

He came in the with the base price of 20 Lakhs and was eventually snapped up by his home franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad for 2.6 Crore. This has to be one of the stories this year for Siraz, who is the son of an auto-rickshaw driver.