Ravichandran Ashwin’s 3 best spells in IPL playoffs 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, May 24. The Royals are coming into this game after eliminating the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and one player who played a key role in that match was Ravichandran Ashwin.

The Indian spin master was at his best against RCB, and RR fans will be hoping that Ashwin continues his good form when they face SRH. The right-arm off-break bowler, who has won two titles with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), has played some important playoff matches for the Super Kings as well as the Delhi Capitals (DC).

When it comes to crunch games, Ashwin has come good and played a crucial role on most occasions. On that note, in this article, we will look at Ravichandran Ashwin’s three best spells in the IPL playoffs.

Ravichandran Ashwin's top 3 bowling spells in IPL playoffs

#3 R. Ashwin showing his magic against RCB (2/19)

RR faced RCB in the IPL 2024 Eliminator. R. Ashwin was brought into the attack after the powerplay and he bowled at superb lines with great variation, not allowing RCB batters to hit boundaries. Rajat Patidar was dropped by Dhruv Jurel off Ashwin's bowling.

RCB were 95-2 after 12 overs, looking for a big score, and then came the spin master for his last over, changing the game in RR’s favor. Ashwin dismissed Cameron Green and Glenn Maxwell on consecutive balls and finished his four-over spell by picking up two wickets and conceding only 19 runs. This helped them restrict RCB to a below-par total of 172 runs.

In response, decent innings from Yashasvi Jaiswal (45) and Riyag Parag (36), plus cameos from Shimron Hetmyer (26) and Rovamn Powell (16*), made sure RR won the game with an over remaining.

#2 R. Ashwin taking CSK to their third consecutive final (3/23)

Chennai Super Kings faced the Delhi Capitals (then known as Delhi Daredevils) in Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2012. Batting first, CSK scored 222 runs, thanks to an amazing century by Murali Vijay (113).

In response, Delhi lost two early wickets, but Mahela Jayawardene (55) was playing well on one end. However, his innings was cut short by R. Ashwin, tilting the match in CSK's favor. Next, Ashwin dismissed Andre Russell, after which Delhi’s batting lineup collapsed. The CSK player took three wickets and conceded only 23 runs as the Super Kings won the match by 86 runs.

#1 A night to remember for R. Ashwin (3/16)

CSK faced the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 2011 IPL final. Batting first, CSK scored 205 runs, courtesy of half-centuries by Michael Hussey (63) and Murali Vijay (95).

Chasing a big target, RCB needed their openers Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal to fire, but it didn't happen. R. Ashwin dismissed 'Universe Boss' in the first over and Mayank in the second, denting RCB's hopes of winning their maiden IPL title.

RCB never looked in the game after losing a couple of early wickets as they fell well short of the target, losing the final by 58 runs. Meanwhile, Ashwin bowled a great spell on the night of the final, picking up three wickets and conceding only 16 runs in his four overs.

