RCB playoffs chances: Scenarios of how they can make the IPL 2020 knockouts

It was just a week ago that the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fans were brimming with joy for their team was all set to make the IPL playoffs after a gap of 3 years. Cut to today, just 4 league matches remain and 3 playoffs spots are still up for grabs.

While the Mumbai Indians are on 18 points and have already secured their place in the IPL 2020 Qualifier 1, there is a high probability of 5 teams finishing on 14 points each. In that case, the NRR (net run-rate) for each side will come into the picture to break the deadlocks.

A win against the Delhi Capitals on Monday will invariably book RCB a place in the top 2. But, if they fail to get past the Shreyas Iyer-led side, their qualification chances will hinge on the results of the other three matches, and the NRR of the teams involved.

3 scenarios which will help RCB make the IPL 2020 knockouts

We now take a look at three scenarios which can take Virat Kohli and RCB through to the knockout stages for the first time since 2016.

If KXIP lose to CSK on November 1

The Kings XI Punjab might still be on 12 points, but they have the third-best NRR in the league (-0.133). In that case, even if the KL Rahul-led side fail to get past the Chennai Super Kings today, RCB still have to win against the Delhi Capitals on Monday.

If they don’t, then they will either need the Sunrisers Hyderabad to lose against the Mumbai Indians on Tuesday or hope that the NRR of the winner of tonight’s other game – KKR vs RR – remains lesser than that of themselves.

If KXIP win against CSK on November 1 and SRH lose to MI on November 3

A win against the MS Dhoni-led side today will take the Kings to 14 points and more or less secure them a place in the top 4 since their NRR will be boosted further. Also, if SRH lose to the table-toppers on Tuesday, they will remain on 12 points – 2 points less than RCB’s present tally.

In such a case, a win against DC will pit RCB against MI in Qualifier 2. But otherwise, the Virat Kohli-led side would hope that their NRR remains superior to that of either KXIP or the winner between KKR and RR tonight, if not both.

If KXIP win against CSK on November 1 and SRH win against MI on November 3

If KXIP get past CSK today and SRH follow suit against MI on Tuesday, both teams will be on 14 points and have an NRR better than that of RCB. In such a situation, the encounter against DC on Monday will be a must-win for RCB for their already-poor NRR will drop further in case of a loss.

