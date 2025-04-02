RCB Predicted Playing 11 vs GT for Match 14 of IPL 2025 ft. Virat Kohli & Jitesh Sharma

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face off against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 14 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday, April 2. The encounter will be the Royal Challengers' first home game, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB have made an excellent start to the new campaign, with two wins in as many matches. They first beat the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens before upsetting the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk. Having found some early momentum, Bengaluru won't be keen on making any unnecessary changes.

RCB's squad for IPL 2025: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Manoj Bhandage, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chikara, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Mohit Rathee, Suyash Sharma, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Salam, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi.

On that note, here is RCB's predicted playing XI, plus a few impact player options, for Match 14 of IPL 2025.

Openers: Virat Kohli and Phil Salt (wk)

RCB's opening combination of Virat Kohli and Phil Salt should enjoy conditions at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Although Kohli struggled to find the middle of his bat against CSK, he can be backed to make the most of the powerplay against GT. Salt, meanwhile, has appeared to be in excellent nick.

Middle Order: Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Krunal Pandya

Captain Rajat Patidar will hold the key for RCB against the spin duo of Rashid Khan and R Sai Kishore. He will be followed by Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma and Tim David in the batting unit.

Krunal Pandya might not add too much value with the bat, but he remains a canny operator who can win games with his economy and consistency.

The hosts will likely bring in a batting impact player, with the choice being a straightforward one as well.

Lower Order: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma

There's a small chance that RCB will consider going pace-heavy by bringing in Rasikh Salam for Suyash Sharma, but the leg-spinner is a useful weapon through the middle overs if he gets his lines and lengths right.

We could, therefore, see Bengaluru stick to the same bowling attack. Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be the team's frontline options, with Yash Dayal supporting them. There's a case for Hazlewood to be used in the middle overs as well, given how having a hard-length enforcer in that phase is valuable at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Impact Player - Devdutt Padikkal

Over the first two matches, RCB used Devdutt Padikkal as an impact player. The southpaw showcased high intent and played a valuable cameo against CSK. He should enjoy turning out for his franchise at his home ground.

