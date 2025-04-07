RCB Predicted Playing 11 vs MI for Match 20 of IPL 2025 ft. Virat Kohli & Josh Hazlewood

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face off against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 20 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday, April 7. The encounter will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
RCB started their campaign with two wins on the trot but went down to the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their last clash. The three-time IPL finalists are now back on the road and will be keen on finding the momentum that they had at the start of the competition.
RCB's squad for IPL 2025: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Manoj Bhandage, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chikara, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Mohit Rathee, Suyash Sharma, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Salam, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi.
On that note, here is RCB's predicted playing XI, plus a couple of impact player options, for Match 20 of IPL 2025.
Openers: Virat Kohli and Phil Salt (wk)
Virat Kohli suffered an injury while fielding in the last match and reportedly didn't train with the team on the eve of the MI clash. However, the star batter is expected to feature in Mumbai, perhaps as an impact player.
Phil Salt seems to be in excellent nick despite his failure in the last game. The keeper-batter's game seems ideal for conditions at the Wankhede Stadium and will be key to RCB's hopes.
Middle Order: Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Krunal Pandya
RCB's middle order is expected to wear a similar look. Captain Rajat Patidar, all-rounder Liam Livingstone and keeper-batter Jitesh Sharma will certainly feature, with the destructive Tim David and spin-bowling all-rounder Krunal Pandya following them in the lineup.
Bengaluru have used a batting impact player when fielding first, and the same is set to continue on Monday.
Lower Order: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma
In the previous game, RCB sacrificed a specialist spinner in Suyash Sharma to bring in Rasikh Salam. The move didn't yield dividends, with the fast bowler going for a few runs. Despite conditions at the Wankhede being likely to favor the quicks up front, Suyash could return to the side.
The rest of the bowling attack pick themselves. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood and Yash Dayal will man the pace department, having key roles to play across phases.
Impact Player Options - Devdutt Padikkal, Rasikh Salam
Devdutt Padikkal has been the man entrusted with batting at No. 3. While he hasn't quite gotten used to batting with the kind of intent RCB want him to, the signs look promising.
If not Padikkal, Bengaluru could go bowling-heavy by picking Rasikh alongside the existing three pacers. That, however, doesn't seem all that probable.
