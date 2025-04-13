RCB Predicted Playing 11 vs RR for Match 28 of IPL 2025 ft. Suyash Sharma & Liam Livingstone

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face off against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 28 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday, April 13. The first game of the double header will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

RCB's away form has been excellent, with three wins in three matches. They have a tough travel schedule and are on the back of a comprehensive defeat to the Delhi Capitals (DC) at home. While they haven't hit their straps yet, there's no real reason for Bengaluru to make a ton of changes.

RCB's squad for IPL 2025: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Manoj Bhandage, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chikara, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Mohit Rathee, Suyash Sharma, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Salam, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi.

On that note, here is RCB's predicted playing XI, plus a couple of impact player options, for Match 28 of IPL 2025.

Openers: Virat Kohli and Phil Salt (wk)

PL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

Virat Kohli and Phil Salt showed signs of clicking in unison against DC before a mix-up resulted in the latter being run out. Up against a red-hot Jofra Archer, the duo will have to be at their absolute best.

Middle Order: Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Krunal Pandya

IPL 2024: RR Vs LSG-Lucknow And Rajasthan Practice In Jaipur - Source: Getty

Captain Rajat Patidar has been in excellent form so far in IPL 2025. Liam Livingstone, however, has struggled. There's a case for the Englishman to be replaced by his compatriot Jacob Bethell, but RCB are likely to persist with the senior all-rounder for a while longer given his obvious six-hitting ability and versatile bowling.

The rest of RCB's middle order is easy to pick. Tim David, Jitesh Sharma and Krunal Pandya, who have all chipped in when necessary, will take to the field in Jaipur.

Lower Order: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma

Australia v India: Super Eight - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 - Source: Getty

Suyash Sharma seems to be coming into his own as the tournament progresses, especially in the first half of his spells. He is likely to continue as the lead spinner, perhaps as the impact player if RCB bat first.

Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal will make up the pace attack, as has been the norm in recent times.

Impact Player Options - Devdutt Padikkal, Rasikh Salam

Australia v India - Men's 1st Test Match: Day 2 - Source: Getty

Devdutt Padikkal hasn't quite figured out how to bat at the tempo RCB want him to, but he's trying hard and should be given a few more chances. He could come in as the impact player if RCB bowl first.

If the Royal Challengers would like to give themselves a fourth pace option, Rasikh Salam could get the nod as the substitute. However, this would leave the team short on batting.

