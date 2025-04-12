CSK vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2025: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 25

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) battled it out at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on Friday, April 11, in Match 25 of IPL 2025. The hosts CSK went down without a fight, suffering an eight-wicket loss, their biggest defeat in terms of balls to spare.

KKR won the toss and chose to bowl first. CSK struggled to get going in the clash, with their top-order batters failing to score runs at a quick pace. Shivam Dube remained unbeaten on 31 off 29 balls, while Vijay Shankar finished with a 29-run knock from 21 deliveries.

They lost wickets at regular intervals as Kolkata bowlers ran riot. Sunil Narine was the pick of the bowlers, registering figures of 4-0-13-3. Varun Chakaravarthy and Harshit Rana took two wickets apiece, helping their team restrict CSK to 103/9 in 20 overs.

Narine also did a brilliant job with the bat, scoring 44 runs off just 18 balls. The visitors chased the modest target in just 10.1 overs to clinch a comprehensive victory. Anshul Kamboj and Noor Ahmad claimed one scalp each for the home side.

CSK are languishing at the ninth spot in the points table. The five-time champions have just a solitary win from six games. Meanwhile, KKR climbed to third place after securing their third win in six outings.

Here, we take a look at three moments from the match that generated buzz among the fans.

#1 CSK captain MS Dhoni given LBW by third umpire despite a spike on UltraEdge

CSK captain MS Dhoni was dismissed cheaply in the encounter. The veteran batter scored just one run from four balls before perishing to Sunil Narine. However, the dismissal sparked a controversy on social media.

Dhoni was beaten while trying to guide the ball to the leg side. He was hit on the pads and the on-field umpire Chris Gaffaney adjudged it LBW. The 43-year-old suggested that there was an inside edge and opted for the DRS.

The UltraEdge showed a tiny spike but the third umpire Vinod Seshan checked multiple replays before concluding that the ball had not hit the ball and asked the umpire to stay with the original decision of out.

#2 Sunil Narine shines with stunning all-round show

Sunil Narine bowled a superb spell for KKR, picking up three important wickets. The mystery spinner dismissed Rahul Tripathi, Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni. Apart from his bowling exploits, he also entertained fans with his big hitting in the chase.

The opening batter went out all guns blazing in the powerplay overs. Narine struck five sixes and two fours during his stay at the crease, finishing with 44 runs at a strike rate of 244.44.

Narine was adjudged the Player of the Match for his wonderful performance with both bat and ball.

#3 Varun Chakaravarthy takes a fantastic running catch to dismiss Noor Ahmad

KKR spinner Varun Chakaravarthy produced a wonderful fielding effort to send back Noor Ahmad. On the second ball of the 18th over, Ahmad went for the pull shot off a short-pitched ball from Vaibhav Arora.

He failed to get the connection right, ending up getting a top edge. Stationed at short fine leg, Chakaravarthy ran towards his left and completed an impressive diving catch.

