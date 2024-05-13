GT vs KKR Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2024 match?

Any prizes for guessing what happened the last time the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) came to Ahmedabad and faced off against the Gujarat Titans (GT)? 6, 6, 6, 6, 6 - Rinku Singh pulled off the scarcely believable against Yash Dayal, writing himself into Indian Premier League (IPL) folklore.

A lot has changed since then. GT made an IPL final, lost not only the trophy but their captain, and entered the new campaign under Shubman Gill. Things haven't gone to plan for the Titans despite a comprehensive victory against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) recently that kept their dwindling playoff hopes alive for a few more days.

Rinku Singh has missed out on a T20 World Cup squad and is in the middle of rather disappointing season with the bat. With KKR having secured passage into the playoffs, the maverick southpaw will be hoping that a return to the ground where he made history will also signal a return to his best.

Moreover, with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) stuttering, Kolkata are now the outright favorites to become the first team to seal a top-two spot. A win on Monday will guarantee it, and they'll also get some time to get accustomed to the Qualifier 1 venue.

Can KKR continue their merry run? Or will GT stay alive in IPL 2024 once again?

IPL 2024, GT vs KKR Win Probability: Shreyas Iyer and Co. the obvious favorites

For GT to curtail KKR's power-packed batting lineup, they need Rashid Khan to be at his absolute best. However, the Afghan spinner has been some way off his former self, having gone for plenty of runs on occasion.

Without Rashid, the Titans bowling might not be able to be penetrative enough to challenge the Knight Riders. And Kolkata have proven that they have the personnel and smarts to weather a few early wickets multiple times already in IPL 2024.

Gujarat rode on the coattails of centuries from Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan to beat CSK, but on the whole, their batting unit doesn't inspire much confidenece. KKR's spinners are in deadly form, and that could be the difference between the two sides at a ground where pacers have received more assistance.

Anything can happen in a game of cricket, but the table-toppers are the overwhelming favorites for this contest and should be able to come away with the two points.

Prediction: KKR to win Match 63 of IPL 2024.

