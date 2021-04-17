RCB vs KKR head to head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 10 of IPL 2021

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will play their last match of the Chennai leg of IPL 2021 against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday afternoon.

It will be the first afternoon fixture of IPL 2021. The Royal Challengers Bangalore will be high on confidence heading into this game, having defeated the Mumbai Indians and the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders recorded a close win against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening match of the season. But they could not defeat the Mumbai Indians, despite having the upper hand in the contest.

Bangalore and Kolkata have been a part of many memorable IPL matches. In this article, we will look at their head-to-head stats before they battle in IPL 2021.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders head to head stats

The Kolkata Knight Riders lead the head-to-head record against the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 15-12. The two teams have locked horns 27 times in the last 13 years, with KKR emerging victorious on 15 occasions.

The Royal Challengers beat the Knight Riders twice in the previous IPL season. In fact, the last time KKR beat RCB in IPL was on April 5, 2019. It will be exciting to see if Kolkata can snap their losing streak against Bangalore.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Numbers you need to know before their IPL 2021 encounter

Virat Kohli has amassed 725 runs in IPL matches between Bangalore and Kolkata. This aggregate is the highest among all batsmen of both franchises.

Among current Kolkata Knight Riders players, Andre Russell (308 runs) has scored the most runs against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Sunil Narine has dismissed 16 RCB batsmen in his career - the most by any Kolkata Knight Riders bowler. Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal has picked up 14 wickets while donning the RCB jersey against KKR.