RCB vs KKR, IPL 2023: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch history and IPL records

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are set to lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 36 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The much-awaited fixture will be hosted by the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 26.

It will be the second fixture between the two franchises this season, with KKR coming out on top in the first one in Kolkata.

RCB have been unbeaten in their last two games and will look to continue their winning momentum going forward. The Knight Riders, meanwhile, have fared poorly thus far and have lost their last four back-to-back fixtures.

Before RCB hosts KKR at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL 2023, here's a look at the venue's pitch history:

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru IPL records & stats

The surface at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is considered one of the best batting tracks in India. RCB have hosted five IPL games so far this season and the average first-innings total in those five fixtures has been 195.

Interestingly, the highest-ever individual score in T20s came at this venue as well when Chris Gayle hammered 175* off 66 balls against the Pune Warriors India (PWI) during IPL 2013.

Here's a list of some important stats you need to know from previous IPL games hosted by Bengaluru:

IPL matches played: 86

Matches won by teams batting first: 36

Matches won by teams batting second: 46

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 4

Highest individual score: 175* - Chris Gayle (RCB) vs. Pune Warriors, 2013

Best bowling figures: 4/9 - Samuel Badree (RCB) vs. Mumbai Indians, 2017

Highest team score: 263/5 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Pune Warriors, 2013

Lowest team score: 82 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, 2008

Highest successful run-chase: 213/9 - Lucknow Super Giants vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2023

Average first-innings score: 171

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch report

Judging by previous matches, the pitch in Bengaluru is generally good for batting, but in the last match at this venue, the pacers enjoyed some success as well.

Trent Boult and Sandeep Sharma took four wickets between them in the first innings, while Harshal Patel took a three-wicket haul. Mohammed Siraj and David Willey also took one wicket apiece.

Having said that, the dimensions of the ground are relatively small, meaning the batters back themselves to hit out of the park more often than not.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru last IPL match

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven runs in the previous match hosted by Bengaluru. Two quick-fire knocks by Faf du Plessis (62) and Glenn Maxwell (77) led RCB to 189/9 in the first innings.

In the second innings, RR lost their talisman, Jos Buttler, early on. Yashasvi Jaiswal (47) and Devdutt Padikkal (52) stitched up a 98-run partnership. However, no other RR batters managed to stay at the crease as RCB restricted RR to 182/6 to win their fourth game of the season.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 189/9 (Glenn Maxwell 77, Trent Boult 2/41) beat Rajasthan Royals 182/6 (Devdutt Padikkal 52, Harshal Patel 3/32) by 7 runs.

