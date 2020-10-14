RCB vs KXIP: Expected playing XI for both teams

The 31st match of IPL 2020 will be played on 15th October 2020 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

RCB is currently in third place in the points table, having won five out of their seven matches so far. KXIP is at the bottom of the table with just one win and six losses.

RCB and KXIP have played 24 matches against each other in the IPL. KXIP have won 13 matches, while RCB have managed to win the remaining 11. RCB have made it to the IPL finals thrice while KXIP have managed this only once, but both teams have never lifted the trophy.

When the two sides met last year, RCB won both the matches. KXIP finished the season in the sixth position while RCB ended the season at the bottom of the table.

This is the second encounter between the teams this season. KXIP won the first match between the two sides by 97 runs.

On that note, let’s look at the probable playing XIs for both teams.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Chris Morris (Image Credits: IPLT20.com)

RCB looks like a very well-balanced side with the addition of Chris Morris to the playing XI. Both their bowling and batting departments performed well in the match against KKR on Monday.

There are no changes to the team expected unless they decide to add spinner all-rounder Moeen Ali to the team, replacing Isuru Udana.

Probable XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)

Chris Gayle

KXIP have made a lot of changes to their playing XI throughout the season, and they are still struggling to win matches. It remains to be seen whether the management will continue with the misfiring Glenn Maxwell or replace him with Chris Gayle.

Probable XI: KL Rahul (C), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle/Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Simran Singh (WK), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.