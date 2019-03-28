×
IPL 2019: 3 key players for RCB against MI

Kanav Agarwal
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
28 Mar 2019, 10:24 IST

Probably the most awaited clash of IPL 2019 so far, the RCB vs MI match will take place in the former's home stadium on Thursday. More than anything, it is going to be a clash between the Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma.

Kohli would want to put all questions about his captaincy to rest and register an emphatic win for his team. The track is a flat one with a tinge of green, and it should be a run fest with very little assistance for the bowlers. The bowlers will have to be spot on with their line and length as the short boundaries will ensure that missed yorkers go for sixes.

RCB had a poor outing in their opening encounter against CSK. They were bundled out for a score of just 70 against the yellow army, which they naturally failed to defend. Their reliance on the top order has been one of the biggest problems for them and Kohli will expect the lower order batsmen to step up and perform.

On that note, here are three players who hold the key for RCB against Mumbai (apart from the obvious, that is Virat Kohli):

1. AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers
AB de Villiers

One of the finest T20 players in the world who can tonk any bowler out of the park, this man will hold the key to RCB's batting in their game against MI. AB de Villiers has a good record against MI; in fact, his highest T20 score also came against the same team, when he scored a stunning unbeaten 133 in 2015.

De Villiers has impressive numbers against practically all of MI's bowlers, and the biggest advantage that he has is that the match is being held in the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. The batting friendly nature of the pitch here would make it easier for ABD to score, plus he is also very familiar with the conditions.

De Villiers comes in at No. 3 or 4, which are two of the most important positions in any format of the game. The whole middle order will revolve around De Villiers, and he will be looking forward to making a huge score in the game.

