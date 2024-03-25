RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2024: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch history and T20 records

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host a the IPL 2024 game between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings on Monday night. It's the first home game of the season for RCB, who started their campaign with a loss to the Chennai Super Kings on Friday evening.

Punjab Kings started their new season with a victory over the Delhi Capitals in Mullanpur on Saturday afternoon. The Kings will look forward to adding two more points to their kitty.

Before the RCB vs PBKS game, here's everything that fans should know about the pitch at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru IPL records

Bengaluru recently hosted 11 games in the WPL. The pitch was great for batting initially, but it got difficult to bat on as the tournament progressed. A fresh batting-friendly surface could be on offer for the upcoming IPL 2024 game.

Here's a list of some vital stats fans should know from previous IPL games played in Bengaluru:

IPL Matches Played: 88

Matches won by teams batting first: 37

Matches won by teams batting second: 47

Matches with no result: 4

Highest team total: 263/5 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs. Pune Warriors, 2013.

Lowest team total: 82 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, 2008.

Highest successful run-chase: 186/3 - Deccan Chargers vs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2010.

Average first innings score: 166.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch report

The pitch report for the RCB vs PBKS game will be live on Star Sports and JioCinema before the toss. As mentioned earlier, a fresh pitch, helpful to batters, could be dished out.

Fans should expect a run-fest in Bengaluru. The captain winning the toss may look to field first.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru last IPL match

Gujarat Titans beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets in the last IPL game at this ground on May 21, 2023, where Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill scored centuries for their respective teams.

Batting first, RCB made 197-5 in 20 overs. GT chased down the 198-run target in 19.1 overs. There were 13 sixes hit in 39.1 overs. Nine wickets fell in the game, with spinners bagging three of them.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans 198/4 (Shubman Gill 104*, Mohammed Siraj 2/32) beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru 197/5 (Virat Kohli 101*, Noor Ahmad 2/39) by 6 wickets.