RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The sixth match of IPL 2024 will happen tonight between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings. The two teams narrowly missed out on a spot in the playoffs last season and will be determined to put in better performances this time around.

PBKS started the new season with a fine victory over the Delhi Capitals in Mullanpur. RCB, on the other hand, lost their opening fixture against the Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

Ahead of the RCB vs PBKS match, here's a look at the weather forecast, probable XIs and other important details.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings match details

Match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings, Match 6, Indian Premier League 2024.

Date and Time: March 25, Monday, 7:30 pm IST.

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings pitch report

The pitch for this IPL 2024 game between RCB vs PBKS should suit the batters. The wicket in Bengaluru is typically a batting paradise and should be no different for tonight's encounter.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings weather forecast

A clear sky is predicted during the match hours in Bengaluru tonight. The temperature will hover around 27 degrees Celsius, while the chances of rain in the evening are close to 0%.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings probable XIs

RCB

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Anuj Rawat (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Glenn Maxwell, Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj and Yash Dayal (impact player).

PBKS

Prabh Simran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jitesh Sharma, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh (impact player).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings match prediction

Considering that both RCB and PBKS have strong batting lineups, the team that bowls better will likely win this IPL 2024 match.

Based on RCB's bowling performance against CSK on Friday, many will pick PBKS as the favorites to win tonight. Unless there is an extraordinary performance from an RCB player, PBKS should walk away with the two points.

Match prediction: PBKS to win today's IPL 2024 match.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings live-streaming and channel list

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu.

Live streaming: JioCinema.