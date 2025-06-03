RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Final: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The much-awaited IPL 2025 Final will be played between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday, June 3, in Ahmedabad. It is the summit clash of the 18th season of the Indian Premier League, with both sides eyeing their maiden trophy.
RCB and PBKS are two of the five teams that have played in all 18 seasons of the IPL. However, neither of them has lifted the trophy so far. This is the fourth final for RCB, while the Punjab-based franchise will play in the final only for the second time.
Before the IPL 2025 Final begins in Ahmedabad, here's a look at the probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live-streaming details for the big game at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2025 Final match details
Match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings, Final, Indian Premier League 2025
Date and Time: Tuesday, June 3, 7:30 pm IST
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings, Pitch Report
Narendra Modi Stadium has proven to be a paradise for the batters. Heaps of runs have been scored at the world's largest cricket stadium in this year's IPL. Another high-scoring game is on the cards tonight.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings, Weather Forecast
The skies will be partly cloudy in Ahmedabad, and 15% of the city is expected to receive rain during the match hours. The temperature will hover around 31 degrees Celsius, with the humidity levels predicted to be in the range of 60%.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings, Probable XIs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal (Impact Player), Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal and Suyash Sharma.
Punjab Kings
Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Kyle Jamieson, Arshdeep Singh and Vijaykumar Vyshak (Impact Player).
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list
Live streaming: JioHotstar.
TV: Star Sports network.
