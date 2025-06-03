RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Final: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The much-awaited IPL 2025 Final will be played between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday, June 3, in Ahmedabad. It is the summit clash of the 18th season of the Indian Premier League, with both sides eyeing their maiden trophy.

Ad

RCB and PBKS are two of the five teams that have played in all 18 seasons of the IPL. However, neither of them has lifted the trophy so far. This is the fourth final for RCB, while the Punjab-based franchise will play in the final only for the second time.

Before the IPL 2025 Final begins in Ahmedabad, here's a look at the probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live-streaming details for the big game at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Ad

Trending

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2025 Final match details

Match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings, Final, Indian Premier League 2025

Date and Time: Tuesday, June 3, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings, Pitch Report

Narendra Modi Stadium has proven to be a paradise for the batters. Heaps of runs have been scored at the world's largest cricket stadium in this year's IPL. Another high-scoring game is on the cards tonight.

Ad

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings, Weather Forecast

The skies will be partly cloudy in Ahmedabad, and 15% of the city is expected to receive rain during the match hours. The temperature will hover around 31 degrees Celsius, with the humidity levels predicted to be in the range of 60%.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings, Probable XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Ad

Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal (Impact Player), Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal and Suyash Sharma.

Punjab Kings

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Kyle Jamieson, Arshdeep Singh and Vijaykumar Vyshak (Impact Player).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

TV: Star Sports network.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More