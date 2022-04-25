RCB vs RR head to head stats for Match 39, IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will aim to complete a double over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2022 when the two teams lock horns for the second time this season. Pune's MCA Stadium will play host to the reverse fixture between RCB and RR tomorrow evening.

Both franchises have done a decent job so far in IPL 2022. While RR have recorded five wins in seven matches, RCB have registered the same number of victories from eight games. However, the recent form favors the Rajasthan Royals.

The Jaipur-based franchise beat Delhi Capitals in their last match. Meanwhile, RCB suffered a morale-shattering defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Before RCB and RR meet for the second time this season, here's a look at their head-to-head stats.

RCB vs RR head-to-head records

Royal Challengers Bangalore have a 13-10 lead in the head-to-head record against the Rajasthan Royals. RCB have not lost a single game against RR since April 2, 2019.

Last 5 RCB vs RR match results

RCB have dominated RR in their last five matches. All five encounters ended in Bangalore's favor. Here are the match results:

RCB (173/6) beat RR (169/3) by 4 wickets, Apr 5, 2022 RCB (153/3) beat RR (149/9) by 7 wickets, Sep 29, 2021 RCB (181/0) beat RR (177/9) by 10 wickets, Apr 22, 2021 RCB (179/3) beat RR (1776) by 7 wickets, Oct 17, 2020 RCB (158/2) beat RR (154/6) by 8 wickets, Oct 3, 2020

Last 5 match results of RCB in MCA Stadium

Royal Challengers Bangalore are yet to lose an IPL 2022 match in Pune. They defeated Mumbai Indians in their only fixture at this venue.

RCB (152/3) beat MI (151/6) by 7 wickets, Apr 9, 2022

Last 5 match results of RR in MCA Stadium

Rajasthan Royals played their first match of IPL 2022 in Pune and defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad comfortably.

RR (210/6) beat SRH (149/7) by 61 runs, Mar 29, 2022

