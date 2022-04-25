×
Create
Notifications

RCB vs RR head to head stats for Match 39, IPL 2022

All eyes will be on Faf du Plessis when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022 (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)
All eyes will be on Faf du Plessis when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022 (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)
Vinay Chhabria
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
visit
Modified Apr 25, 2022 09:30 PM IST
Preview

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will aim to complete a double over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2022 when the two teams lock horns for the second time this season. Pune's MCA Stadium will play host to the reverse fixture between RCB and RR tomorrow evening.

Both franchises have done a decent job so far in IPL 2022. While RR have recorded five wins in seven matches, RCB have registered the same number of victories from eight games. However, the recent form favors the Rajasthan Royals.

The Jaipur-based franchise beat Delhi Capitals in their last match. Meanwhile, RCB suffered a morale-shattering defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Before RCB and RR meet for the second time this season, here's a look at their head-to-head stats.

RCB vs RR head-to-head records

Royal Challengers Bangalore have a 13-10 lead in the head-to-head record against the Rajasthan Royals. RCB have not lost a single game against RR since April 2, 2019.

Last 5 RCB vs RR match results

RCB have dominated RR in their last five matches. All five encounters ended in Bangalore's favor. Here are the match results:

  1. RCB (173/6) beat RR (169/3) by 4 wickets, Apr 5, 2022
  2. RCB (153/3) beat RR (149/9) by 7 wickets, Sep 29, 2021
  3. RCB (181/0) beat RR (177/9) by 10 wickets, Apr 22, 2021
  4. RCB (179/3) beat RR (1776) by 7 wickets, Oct 17, 2020
  5. RCB (158/2) beat RR (154/6) by 8 wickets, Oct 3, 2020

Last 5 match results of RCB in MCA Stadium

Royal Challengers Bangalore are yet to lose an IPL 2022 match in Pune. They defeated Mumbai Indians in their only fixture at this venue.

  1. RCB (152/3) beat MI (151/6) by 7 wickets, Apr 9, 2022

Last 5 match results of RR in MCA Stadium

Rajasthan Royals played their first match of IPL 2022 in Pune and defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad comfortably.

Also Read Article Continues below
  1. RR (210/6) beat SRH (149/7) by 61 runs, Mar 29, 2022

Edited by Akshay Saraswat

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी