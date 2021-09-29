RR vs RCB: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 43 of IPL 2021

After losing their previous two matches in IPL 2021, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) will try to get back to winning ways in their upcoming fixture against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

RR and RCB clashed in Mumbai earlier during the 2021 Indian Premier League season, where the Bangalore-based franchise emerged victorious by 10 wickets. The Virat Kohli-led outfit will be keen to complete a double over RR in IPL 2021.

Before the two 'royal' franchises of IPL 2021 clash in Dubai tonight, here's a look at their head-to-head stats in the league.

RR vs RCB head-to-head stats

Royal Challengers Bangalore lead the head-to-head record against the Rajasthan Royals by 11-10. Before IPL 2021, both teams had defeated each other equal number of times, but RCB took the lead in Mumbai earlier this season.

When the two franchises clashed in the UAE last year, RCB emerged victorious on both occasions. The overall head-to-head record between RCB and RR in the UAE favors Bangalore 2-1.

RR vs RCB: Numbers you need to know before Match No. 43 of IPL 2021

Virat Kohli is the leading run-getter in RR vs RCB matches. The RCB skipper has amassed 554 runs against the Jaipur-based franchise in the IPL.

Among current RR batters, Sanju Samson has the most runs (241) against RCB, with his highest score being 92*.

Yuzvendra Chahal has scalped the most wickets (16) in RR vs RCB matches. He will be keen to continue his fine form against Rajasthan.

Shreyas Gopal has taken 14 wickets against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. It will be interesting to see if the right-arm leg-spinner plays for the Rajasthan Royals tonight in IPL 2021.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee