RCB vs RR, IPL 2023: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch history and IPL records

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will host Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL 2023 on Sunday, April 23. It is the second time an afternoon game will be played in Bengaluru this season.

Virat Kohli's half-century in the previous afternoon fixture helped RCB post a 174-run total in the first innings against the Delhi Capitals (DC). Chasing 175, DC lost wickets at regular intervals and finished with 151/9, losing the game by 23 runs.

Before RCB hosts RR at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL 2023, here's a look at the venue's pitch history:

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru IPL records & stats

The pitch in Bengaluru is a batting paradise. When Royal Challengers Bangalore hosted Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings at this venue, the total aggregate runs scored in two innings was more than 400 in both matches.

However, when RCB hosted an afternoon match, they failed to touch the 175-run mark, though they still ended up winning the contest. It will be interesting to see how the pitch plays out on Sunday.

Here's a list of some important stats you need to know from previous IPL games hosted by Bengaluru:

IPL matches played: 85

Matches won by teams batting first: 35

Matches won by teams batting second: 46

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 4

Highest individual score: 175* - Chris Gayle (RCB) vs. Pune Warriors, 2013

Best bowling figures: 4/9 - Samuel Badree (RCB) vs. Mumbai Indians, 2017

Highest team score: 263/5 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Pune Warriors, 2013

Lowest team score: 82 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, 2008

Highest successful run-chase: 213/9 - Lucknow Super Giants vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2023

Average first-innings score: 171

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch report

While the pitch in Bengaluru helps the batters, pacers and spinners have achieved some success in the last afternoon game at this venue. Fans should note that when Bengaluru hosted an afternoon match on April 23, 2013, RCB smashed 263/5 against the Pune Warriors. 10 years later, another afternoon game is taking place at the same venue.

Bengaluru has hosted several high-scoring matches and it should not be a surprise if a new addition is made to the list of high-scoring thrillers played at this venue.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru last IPL match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight runs in the last IPL match in Bengaluru. CSK scored 226/6 after being asked to bat first. In reply, RCB fell short by eight runs and finished with 218/8 despite half-centuries from Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell.

Here is a short summary of the scorecard of the RCB vs CSK match:

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings 226/6 (Devon Conway 83, Wanindu Hasaranga 1/21) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore 218/9 (Glenn Maxwell 76, Tushar Deshpande 3/45) by 8 runs.

