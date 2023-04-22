RCB vs RR, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

The 32nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals (RR). M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host this encounter.

The Royal Challengers have played six games so far and have won three. They got back to winning ways in their previous game by beating the Punjab Kings convincingly in Mohali.

On the back of fifties from Virat Kohli (59) and Faf du Plessis (84), the Royal Challengers posted 174 on the board. Mohammed Siraj starred with the ball as he finished with figures of 4/21 and helped them knock over the Kings for 150 to win the game by 24 runs.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, lost their last fixture. They have won four out of six games and have eight points under their belt. They lost to the Lucknow Super Giants in their last game which was a close-fought contest.

Bowling first, the Royals picked up seven wickets and restricted the Super Giants to 154, with Ravichandran Ashwin finishing with two scalps. Yashasvi Jaiswal (44) and Jos Buttler (40) did well at the top of the order but the other batters failed to contribute as they fell short by 10 runs. They will be looking to bounce back in their next fixture against RCB.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Match Details:

Match: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 32, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Date and Time: April 23, 2022, Sunday, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Pitch Report

The pitch at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is a belter of a track. We have seen bowlers suffer here. The batters enjoy this venue as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Another high-scoring affair is expected in Bengaluru.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Weather Forecast

The conditions in Bengaluru will be ideal for a game of cricket, with the temperature expected to range between 21 and 33 degrees Celsius.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Probable XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore

We can expect David Willey to come into the side in place of Wayne Parnell, who has been a touch expensive with the ball.

Probable XI

Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Mohammed Siraj.

Rajasthan Royals

We expect Devdutt Padikkal to be in the starting XI in place of Riyan Parag, who has been out of form in this year’s IPL.

Probable XI

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Match Prediction

The Royal Challengers are coming off a win in their previous fixture and will be looking to build a winning momentum. The Royals need to fire in unison to challenge RCB in Bengaluru and grab their fifth win.

Rajasthan Royals have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Rajasthan Royals (RR) to win Match 32 of IPL 2023.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

