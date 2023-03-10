RCB vs UPW, WPL 2023: 3 player battles to watch out for

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and UP Warriorz (UPW) are set to square off in the eighth match of the ongoing inaugural season of the Women's Premier League (WPL 2023) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, March 10.

The Smriti Mandhana-led RCB side are still searching for their maiden win in the competition. They are currently placed at the bottom of the table after a hat-trick of losses.

The Bangalore-based team suffered losses against Delhi Capitals (DC), Mumbai Indians (MI), and Gujarat Giants (GG). They are expected to go all guns blazing in the upcoming clash in an attempt to get off the mark on the points table.

UPW, on the other hand, started their campaign with a thrilling three-wicket victory over GG in a last-over thriller. However, they lost their subsequent fixture to DC by 42 runs. With a solitary win to their name, they currently occupy the third spot in the standings.

The forthcoming encounter between the two star-studded sides promises to be an enthralling one for the fans as the two sides look to secure two crucial points.

On that note, let's take a look at the player battles to watch out for during the RCB vs UPW game in WPL 2023.

#1 Smriti Mandhana vs Deepti Sharma

Having shared the Indian dressing room for several years, RCB's Smriti Mandhana and UPW's Deepti Sharma are bound to have great knowledge about each other's game.

Mandhana has shown decent form so far in the tournament, scoring 76 runs from three outings at a strike rate of 140.74. However, the left-handed batter has lost her wicket to right-arm off-spinners twice in WPL 2023.

Deepti has bagged two wickets from as many matches in the tournament and has an economy rate of 8.37. Both teams would want the two star performers to give their best in this vital encounter.

The contest between the two is expected to be an entertaining one and the winner will claim bragging rights when they join the Women in Blue following WPL 2023.

#2 Grace Harris vs Renuka Singh

UPW's Grace Harris stole the show in the team's encounter against GG. She guided her side to a stunning victory with a swashbuckling knock of 59* off just 26 deliveries.

The right-handed batter took the opposition bowlers to the cleaners, hitting seven fours and three sixes as UPW chased down a stiff 170-run target in a thrilling fashion.

Harris was surprisingly left out of playing XI for the subsequent fixture, despite her stellar performance. However, the Warriorz could possibly bring her back as they look to return to winning ways.

RCB pacer Renuka Singh will pose a tough challenge for the power-hitter. While she has just one solitary wicket to her name in WPL 2023, she has been the most economical bowler for her team.

Singh could make things difficult for Harris, especially during death overs. She has impressed many with her miserly spells in international cricket as well and has an economy rate of 6.43 in T20Is.

#3 Tahlia McGrath vs Megan Schutt

Megan Schutt has been a stalwart for the Australian side, picking up 124 wickets from 96 T20Is at an impressive economy rate of 6.21.

She was exceptional with the ball at the Women's T20 World Cup earlier this year, finishing as the leading wicket-taker for her team with 10 scalps.

While she has looked off-colored so far for RCB in the WPL 2023, picking up just one wicket from three matches, she is expected to roar back to form soon.

She will be up against her Australian teammate Tahlia McGrath in the upcoming RCB vs UPW fixture. McGrath was dismissed for a golden duck in her side's opening fixture.

However, she bounced back in the second match, remaining unbeaten on 90 off 50 deliveries against DC. Her efforts were in vain as UPW suffered a 42-run loss.

The battle between the two Aussie players could have a major impact on the contest. Schutt would want to send McGrath packing early, given her ability to take the game away from the opposition with batting exploits.

Who do you think will win the upcoming WPL 2023 clash between RCB and UPW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments box.

