Rishabh Pant vs MS Dhoni: A clash of two cricketers at opposite ends of their careers

23-year-old Rishabh Pant was recently named the captain of the Delhi Capitals for IPL 2021, and in his first assignment as skipper, he goes up against the man who he replaced in the national set-up.

Rishabh Pant had a brilliant start to his career. However, he was initially seen as a reckless contender for the wicketkeeper-batsman spot in the limited-overs setup.

The southpaw had to contend with several setbacks before making an excellent return during India's recent tour Down Under. His performance made even the likes of Ian Chappell sit up and take notice, with the Australian legend noting that most players don't contribute in a career, what Rishabh Pant did in three innings.

When Dhoni takes the glove off, one thing is for sure...



It's. About. To. Go. Down 🔥



See out the 23rd of March with a classic moment from this day 5 years ago, at the 2016 T20 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/p9ktm95005 — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 23, 2021

On the other hand, MS Dhoni, popularly known as 'Thala,' made his debut for India at the age of 23. He was excellent as a keeper-batsman, but it is as captain that he will be remembered best.

The man from Jharkhand is the only captain in the world to have won the ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC World T20, and ICC Champions Trophy.

Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni: Two different yet very important cricketers for Indian cricket

The fearless firebrand: Rishabh Pant

Wicketkeeping rivalries aren't the best-explored phenomenon in the world of cricket. Rashid Latif and Moin Khan, Tim Paine and Matthew Wade, Alec Stewart, and Jack Russell have all competed for wicketkeeper-batsman positions in their respective sides.

Perhaps, there is an understanding or resignation on the part of the players that there is only one spot on offer. They're likely to be ready to bide their time and wait for an opportunity to play for their respective teams.

For instance, Moin Khan (1992, 1999) and Rashid Latif (1996, 2003) appeared in alternative Cricket World Cups for Pakistan.

MS Dhoni failing to complete a run despite his best effort

In India, the situation was different. While MS Dhoni was nearing retirement, Rishabh Pant was a rising star. There were times when the former had to bear the brunt of criticism, while the youngster seemed to miss out on several opportunities in his early days.

At present, though, things seem settled in Indian cricket. The retired MS Dhoni has dedicated himself to IPL, while Rishabh Pant has become a permanent member of the Indian cricket team. With injury to Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant has now also been asked to lead the Delhi Capitals in the IPL.

This pits the young wicketkeeping sensation against his mentor in the national set-up in the former's first game as skipper.

CSK had a season to forget in 2020, and MS Dhoni's form was in shambles. After rewinding the years in IPL 2018 and 2019, his batting performances were derailed, with him scoring 200 runs at a strike rate a touch above 116 and not a single 50 to his name.

CSK would look to their leader for inspiration. He is one of the sharpest minds on the cricket field, and his leadership is perhaps CSK's strongest suit.

A 20 year-old Rishabh Pant showing the IPL it wasn't ready for him: pic.twitter.com/4YNvABo1RQ — Rahul Iyer (@RahulIyer32) April 3, 2021

Rishabh Pant, on the other hand, will have Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith, and head coach Ricky Ponting by his side. However, with the (c) next to his name on the scorecard, Rishabh Pant will be responsible for results.

The pressure of captaincy will be a new one for Rishabh Pant

Irrespective of the result, the youngster can learn a lot about captaincy from the seasoned campaigner. MS Dhoni's legend has been cemented through some excellent tactical decisions and a cool head in tense situations.

The master captain at work

But it won't just be Dhoni's influence on the captain in Rishabh Pant. The youngster has a sharp cricketing mind and a different style, which he has showcased with his recent performances.

He took his time with Cheteshwar Pujara on the final day of the Sydney Test against Australia before going all-out attack, and it seemed at one point that he would single-handedly win the game for India.

This ability to read the game well and pace one's innings according to the conditions should serve him well. Moreover, Rishabh Pant should take this as a learning opportunity for future assignments, given that Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer should be back from next season.

Whatever happens in the game between CSK and DC, the game could signify a passing of the torch in Indian cricket, as a young captain (maybe one who will serve India well in the future) takes on a legend of the sport.