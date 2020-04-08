×
Robin Uthappa picks the best IPL captain he's played under

  • Uthappa has played for the Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Pune Warriors and Kolkata Knight Riders.
  • After six seasons with KKR, Uthappa will play for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020.
Prasen Moudgal
FEATURED WRITER
News
Modified 08 Apr 2020, 18:43 IST

Robin Uthappa (R) and Gautam Gambhir
Robin Uthappa (R) and Gautam Gambhir

Former Kolkata Knight Riders batsman, Robin Uthappa has claimed that Gautam Gambhir is the best captain he has played under in the Indian Premier League.

Uthappa, who started his IPL career with the Mumbai Indians later played two seasons each with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (2009-2010) and Pune Warriors (2011-2013) before he switched to KKR in 2014.

The right-hander had a memorable debut season with KKR as he scored 660 runs from 16 matches including five half-centuries while putting up a couple of top partnerships with Gambhir.

Uthappa went on to play five more seasons for KKR and scored over 1700 runs for the franchise. He shed light on Gambhir and his India captain, MS Dhoni's striking features as captain while speaking to ESPNCricinfo.


"I have my fondest memories with KKR. Gautam and MS for me communicated just what is enough, to ensure players know that they are in a good place. They make you feel secure, and you see that in their results as captain," Uthappa said.

The former KKR opener also stressed on how Gambhir gave him all the confidence to be himself while batting and was straight to the point whenever he gave tips or advice as the captain.


"Gauti (Gambhir) for me stood out. He made me so comfortable in the dressing room. All I knew that all I needed to do was to go out and perform for this man, for this team. He always meant what he said," added Uthappa.

After six seasons with the Knight Riders, Uthappa will turn out for the Rajasthan Royals when IPL 2020 commences later this year.

Published 08 Apr 2020, 18:43 IST
IPL 2020 Kolkata Knight Riders Rajasthan Royals Gautam Gambhir Robin Uthappa IPL 2020 Teams & Players List
select series:
Featured
IPL
