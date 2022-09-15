Robin Uthappa's 5 best performances for India

Robin Uthappa announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket on Wednesday, September 14. The 36-year-old wicketkeeper-batter was an integral part of India's triumph in the inaugural ICC World T20 (as it was called back then) in 2007.

Hailing from Karnataka, he also represented Saurashtra and Kerala in domestic cricket. He made his international debut in an ODI against England in 2006 and went on to feature in the 50-over World Cup in the West Indies the following year.

Uthappa scored 934 runs across 46 ODIs and 249 runs in 13 T20Is. Although his last international appearance came in a T20I against Zimbabwe in 2015, he has been one of the standout batters in the IPL well after that.

As he walks into the sunset of his Indian career, let's take a look at five of his best performances for the Men In Blue.

#5 34 against Australia in Durban, ICC World T20 2007

India were tottering at 41/2 in the semi-finals of the ICC World T20 against Australia in 2007. Yuvraj Singh launched a stunning counter-attack, blasting a 30-ball 70 and giving him company was Uthappa.

The duo stitched together a rapid 84-run stand for the third wicket, with the Karnataka batter doing his bit in rotating the strike. It took a brilliant throw from Andrew Symonds to catch him short of his crease for 34, but the value of that innings transcended the scorecards.

The rest, as they say, is history, with India posting a total beyond the Aussies' reach and then going on to taste glory in the final as well.

#4 86 versus England in Indore, 2006

With the hosts taking an unassailable lead in the seven-match ODI series against England, they decided to hand Uthappa his international debut in the final match in Indore. S. Sreesanth's six-wicket burst restricted the visitors to 288, post which the Karnataka lad opened the innings with his captain and fellow state-mate Rahul Dravid.

The stylish right-hander gave an instant glimpse of his silken touch, stroking his way to 86 off 96 deliveries. His knock paved the way for the hosts' victory and remained the highest score by an Indian on ODI debut, until KL Rahul broke that record with a century 10 years later.

#3 70 off 41 against the West Indies in Chennai, 2007

In many ways, this was the knock that secured Uthappa's spot in India's World Cup squad. Sourav Ganguly was given a rest for the third ODI against the West Indies, allowing Uthappa to walk into the XI. Despite watching Gautam Gambhir depart early in the innings, the swashbuckling right-hander was in no mood to buckle down.

What followed was sheer carnage, as he pulverized any and every bowler in his path. An array of boundaries and sixes saw him ransack a 41-ball 70, before he perished in the 11th over of the innings. At the time of his dismissal, India's score read 95/2, signifying just how ahead of his time he was.

It's a different story that the hosts suffered a collapse and surrendered the match to the West Indies. But this was one of Uthappa's lesser-known blitzkriegs in national colors.

#2 47 not out against England at The Oval, 2007

The presence of a top-heavy batting unit meant that Uthappa was forced to bat out of position as a finisher. He took to that role too like a fish to water and it reached a crescendo at The Oval in 2007.

Chasing 317 in the sixth ODI to keep the series against England alive, he joined MS Dhoni in the middle with the visitors still needing 83 off 58 deliveries. A rapid 60-run partnership followed before Dhoni played on to his stumps, leaving India on the edge.

A well-set Uthappa ensured the visitors got 13 off the penultimate over and that he was on strike with 10 required off the last. Despite Zaheer Khan running himself out, a cheeky scoop over fine leg and a typical walk down the track to cream the ball past mid-off saw Uthappa wrap up a famous victory and take the series to a decider.

Such was the thrill around that finish that Ravi Shastri, who was calling the game for the Indian broadcaster, famously quipped:

"You beauty Uthappa! You deserve 10 dosas!"

#1 50 off 39 against Pakistan, ICC World T20 2007

After their first match off the inaugural ICC World T20 against Scotland was rained out, India faced off against Pakistan in Durban. Uthappa stood tall amidst the ruins after Mohammad Asif ripped the Indian batting order to shreds.

Batting at No. 3, he negated a perilous situation and struck a 39-ball 50, putting the innings back on track for the Men In Blue. Little did he know, though, that he would still have a big role to play in the contest.

The game was tied and Uthappa was one of India's nominated options for the bowl-out. The moment he struck and handed his side a 3-0 lead, he removed his cap and bowed to the cameras around in what would go on to become an iconic celebration.

Also read: Robin Uthappa will forever be remembered as the ultimate team player

