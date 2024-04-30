Rohit Sharma's 5 most wholesome moments in the IPL

Mumbai Indians star Rohit Sharma is celebrating his 37th birthday today (April 30). The five-time IPL-winning captain will be in action tonight for MI against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

While fans at the stadium will likely support the home team, they will also hope that Sharma entertains them with a spectacular knock on his birthday. The players of both teams have a good relationship with him. Not just MI and LSG members, but players of almost every team share a great bond with the Hitman.

There have been quite a few wholesome moments in Rohit Sharma's long IPL career. Here's a look at five of them.

#1 Rohit Sharma has a wholesome moment with Rishabh Pant ahead of IPL 2024 match

It is common to see players of two teams meet and engage in banters ahead of any match in the IPL. The same happened before the IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, where Rishabh Pant was seen having a fun moment with Rohit Sharma.

The above-mentioned moment happened during the practice session at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. When MI and DC met at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for the return fixture, Pant and Sharma were once again involved in a light-hearted moment, where the former tried to fly a kite.

#2 Shane Bond tries to kiss Rohit

Former New Zealand fast bowler Shane Bond was a member of the Mumbai Indians coaching staff when Rohit was the skipper. Bond left for Rajasthan Royals this year.

Ahead of the MI vs RR clash in IPL 2024, Bond came towards Sharma and tried to kiss him. The MI star noticed the RR bowling coach and hugged him with a big smile on his face.

#3 Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan's wholesome moment at the toss

Every cricket fan knows about the bond that Rohit shares with Shikhar Dhawan. They have played many matches together for India. Their opening partnerships ensured that the Men in Blue were among the most dominant teams in world cricket in the 2010s.

Dhawan and Sharma met at the toss for the Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings match in IPL 2023. Surprisingly, Sharma asked Dhawan what he should do after winning the toss and also followed his advice.

#4 Rohit Sharma's cute dance with Shikhar Dhawan

Rohit and Shikhar feature on this list once again. Just a few days ago, Mumbai Indians took on the Punjab Kings in IPL 2024. Shikhar wasn't fit to play the match, but he came to the venue and had a light-hearted moment with Rohit.

The broadcasters captured the moment of their reunion. Rohit even tried a dance move with Shikhar.

#5 Rohit Sharma reunites with Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir and Sharma were members of the Indian squad that won the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007. The two players had a wholesome reunion before a match between MI and LSG in IPL 2023.

Rohit and Gambhir could have recreated this moment tonight as well. However, Gambhir left LSG ahead of IPL 2024 and joined Kolkata Knight Riders as a mentor.

