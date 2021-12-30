Ross Taylor announces international retirement: 3 best knocks by the Kiwi in the IPL

Ross Taylor has announced he will retire from international cricket following the conclusion of New Zealand's home Test series against Bangladesh, and six ODIs against Australia and the Netherlands next year.

Taylor retires as one of the most influential batter across formats, having made his debut back in 2006, and has amassed 18,074 runs in 445 appearances - the most by any player from his country. The 37-year-old remarked that it was an honor to have represented New Zealand.

"Today I’m announcing my retirement from international cricket at the conclusion of the home summer, two more tests against Bangladesh, and six odi’s against Australia & the Netherlands. Thank you for 17 years of incredible support. It’s been an honor to represent my country #234," Taylor said in a tweet.

Ross Taylor is the first player in history to also make 100 international appearances in each of the three formats.

"It’s been an amazing journey and I feel incredibly fortunate to have represented my country for as long as I have," he said. “It’s been such a privilege to play with and against some of the greats of the game and to have created so many memories and friendships along the way. But all good things must come to an end and the timing feels right for me."

Apart from leading New Zealand to some scintillating wins, Taylor is also an IPL veteran and has played 55 games since the inception of the marquee tournament in 2008.

He's notched up 1017 runs at an average of 25.43 and a strike rate of 123.72. On that note, we take a look at three of his best innings in the IPL.

IPL 2008 | RCB vs RR: Ross Taylor slams 20-ball-44

Although it was the Rajasthan Royals who won the game by seven wickets, it was Ross Taylor who injected some spark into the RCB innings with a 20-ball-44 studded with six fours and three sixes.

His pyrotechnics with the bat along with some useful runs from Praveen Kumar (34 off 30) helped Bangalore reach a modest 135 for 8. Rajasthan, led by Graeme Smith (41) and Mohammad Kaif (61*) finished the game in just 17.1 overs.

IPL 2009 | RCB vs KKR: Ross Taylor's unbeaten 81

Centurion saw a flurry of boundaries that lit up the venue as Ross Taylor smashed his way to an unbeaten 81 off just 33 deliveries. Bangalore were chasing 174 to win and the Kiwi blazed seven fours and five sixes as the side reached the target with four balls to spare.

Jesse Ryder (22) and Jacques Kallis (32) gave the side a steady start before the Ross Taylor show.

IPL 2012 | DC vs RCB: Ross Taylor smashes 55 off 26

Playing for the Delhi Capitals (previously called the Delhi Daredevils), Ross Taylor scored a breezy 26-ball-55 in Delhi's chase of RCB's mammoth 215. Chris Gayle entertained Arun Jaitley Stadium with an unbeaten 62-ball-128 and Virat Kohli found form with an unbeaten 73 off 53 deliveries.

Taylor's knock took the side closer, but they were restricted to 194 despite his efforts with the bat.

