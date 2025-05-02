RR or CSK - which team has disappointed more so far in IPL 2025?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) joined the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in suffering elimination from IPL 2025 after their woeful 100-run defeat to the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Jaipur on Thursday, May 1. The two finalists of the first-ever IPL season in 2008 were ousted from playoff contention in back-to-back days, much to the disappointment of their fans.

Ad

RR continued their trend of alternating between playoff qualification and league-stage exit over the last five years. Meanwhile, CSK's elimination meant an absence from the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time in their rich history. It was also the Men in Yellow's fourth league-stage exit in the last six years.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

While playing for pride in their remaining games remains paramount for both sides, their respective post-mortems from all sections for next season have already begun.

Yet, which team has disappointed more between RR and CSK thus far this season? Let us find out.

# 1 Pre-season expectations

Expand Tweet

Ad

How often have we heard the phrase - 'The Greater the expectations, the greater the disappointment'? There is a reason why the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are in the news more often than other winless franchises for not yet clinching an IPL title, similar to South Africa in the World Cups.

The expectations on these teams are higher than others on a similar boat, resulting in bigger disappointments.

By that logic, while RR and CSK were not high on most fans and experts' pre-season playoff orders, the latter was predominantly expected to finish higher. It was largely because of the retention and auction moves.

Ad

RR were slammed by many for letting go of stalwarts like Jos Buttler, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Trent Boult, among others. Their acquisitions of Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer at ₹14 and ₹11 crores also raised alarming questions.

On the other hand, the buys of Ravichandran Ashwin and Noor Ahmad, coupled with the retention of Ravindra Jadeja, had most believing in CSK as an unbeatable force in home conditions at Chepauk Stadium.

Ad

Considering the opposite ends of the 'Expectation' spectrum for the two teams ahead of the season, it would be fair to say CSK has disappointed more.

# 2 Actual performance

Expand Tweet

Ad

A look at the overall win-loss record suggests RR has fared slightly better than CSK thus far in IPL 2025. An extra win in their one additional game may not look like much, but when the two teams in discussion have won only a combined five out of their 21 matches, one is plenty.

Beyond the win-loss aspect, the manner of victories and defeats provide further evidence of the more disappointing team. Winning the big moments is just as important as any other factor in the IPL, considering the evenly-matched nature of the sides. Yet, losing close games because of a breakdown in the big moments is much better than not being alive in a contest for most parts.

Ad

RR have predominantly been the former this season, while CSK have been the latter. The 2008 champions lost a hat-trick of matches in six days because of a final-over choke job.

Twice, they needed nine off the final over, and once, they required 17 off 12, and losing all three took the life out of the side. However, at least the RR fans can do a 'What if' for all three outings and hypothetically convince themselves that the team's record could easily be 6-5 after 11 matches.

Ad

But, for CSK, all their defeats have been decisive, while one of their two wins against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) saw the side almost pluck defeat from a winnable position. Even in the ideal world, one would be hard-pressed to find a scenario where CSK can be anything except what their 2-8 record suggests.

# 3 Circumstances and Shock value

Expand Tweet

Ad

RR and CSK have been dealt cruel blows to their skippers and world-class batters, Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad. The former could only bat in RR's first three games and not lead the side. Another injury in the encounter against the Delhi Capitals has seen Samson miss RR's last four games.

Meanwhile, Gaikwad played only CSK's first five matches before being ruled out of the tournament with injury.

Thus, some slack must be cut for both teams equally because of the season-altering injuries to their respective captains.

Ad

However, just on history, CSK being at the bottom of the table has hit fans hard, considering the franchise's rich history. Even with the hiccups in their last few seasons considered, the Men in Yellow have missed the playoffs for only the fourth time in 16 editions.

Additionally, they have never finished at the bottom of the table - a proud record in high jeopardy this time.

RR also has an excellent reputation historically in the IPL, but their ceiling has never touched that of CSK. Hence, the shock value of where CSK is in the standings is far greater, making the disappointment much higher.

Bigger Disappointment: CSK

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More