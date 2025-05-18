RR Predicted Playing 11 vs PBKS for Match 59 of IPL 2025 ft. Sanju Samson & Dhruv Jurel

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 59 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, May 18. The game will be the afternoon fixture of a double header.

The Royals have been eliminated from playoff contention, but that hasn't stopped them from making a couple of late overseas additions to their squad. While it's unlikely that they make too many changes to their combination, we could see them try to build towards the next season by fielding their exciting young talents.

RR's squad for IPL 2025: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, Kunal Singh Rathore, Riyan Parag, Yudhvir Singh, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kumar Kartikeya, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Madhwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Nandre Burger, Lhuan-dre Pretorius.

On that note, here is RR's predicted playing XI, including a couple of impact player options, for Match 59 of IPL 2025.

Openers: Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals - 2024 Indian Premier League - Source: Getty

RR have signed Lhuan-dre Pretorius, but they already have two explosive left-handers at the top of the order who have become tough to drop. Yashasvi Jaiswal is in a rich vein of form, while Vaibhav Suryavanshi clearly has immense potential and needs to be backed at an age where consistency is going to be hard to come by.

Middle Order: Sanju Samson (c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Shimron Hetmyer

Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans - IPL 2024 - Source: Getty

Captain Sanju Samson is expected to return from the injury that kept him out of a large portion of the first phase of the IPL. He could bat at No. 3 instead of opening the batting.

The rest of the Royals' middle order should wear a similar look. Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer haven't justified being retained for large sums so far, although Parag has had his moments with both bat and ball.

Wanindu Hasaranga has been disappointing in both departments, but RR have virtually no other spin options and should continue to pick him.

Lower Order: Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Tushar Deshpande

Rajasthan Royals RR Practice Session In Jaipur - Source: Getty

Like Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana has been unimpressive. RR could consider using that overseas slot on the newly signed Nandre Burger, but having an additional spin option in Jaipur could be useful.

Jofra Archer won't return for the remainder of the IPL, giving way to the possibility of Kwena Maphaka making his debut in this edition of the league. The talented left-armer could be accompanied by Tushar Deshpande and Akash Madhwal, both of whom have been expensive.

Impact Player Options - Shubham Dubey, Kumar Kartikeya

Shubham Dubey is one of the only batting impact sub options on the RR bench, while Kumar Kartikeya could have a role to play against PBKS' right-handers. One of the two is likely to be picked as the impact player.

