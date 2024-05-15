RR Predicted Playing 11 vs PBKS for Match 65 of IPL 2024

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will play their 13th league match of IPL 2024 later tonight against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). The inaugural champions qualified for the playoffs last night after the Delhi Capitals beat the Lucknow Super Giants. However, they are yet to confirm a top-2 finish.

The Royals would be worried about their recent form because they are on a three-match losing streak right now. They suffered defeats in their previous three encounters against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings.

Kolkata Knight Riders have already secured one of the two places available in the Qualifier 1 match. Rajasthan Royals are assured of a top-4 finish, but they can seal a place in the top 2 if they win both matches of their Guwahati home leg.

The first one of those two games will be held tonight against Punjab Kings, and here's a look at RR's predicted playing XI for this game.

Openers: Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Yashasvi Jaiswal

Wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler has left the Rajasthan Royals squad ahead of the Guwahati leg in IPL 2024. He has joined the England squad for the preparations ahead of the home T20I series against Pakistan and will not return to India now.

In Buttler's absence, his compatriot Tom Kohler-Cadmore could open the batting for the Rajasthan Royals. Tom has never played an IPL match in his career before, but he is a veteran of T20 leagues, having represented multiple franchises over the last many years.

Yashasvi Jaiswal should retain his place as an opener. He played a match-winning knock of 60 runs from 31 deliveries for RR in their last IPL match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. RR fans will hope for a similar performance from their left-handed opener tonight in IPL 2024.

Middle-order: Sanju Samson (c and wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel and Ravichandran Ashwin

Sanju Samson will lead the Rajasthan Royals in this IPL 2024 game. He will also keep the wickets, and will have the support of Riyan Parag in the middle-order. Samson and Parag have played a major role in RR's success this season. Having played a lot of cricket in Guwahati, Parag will be keen to entertain the home fans with his all-round brilliance.

With Jos Buttler leaving the team, RR will try to add some muscle to their middle-order for this IPL 2024 match. Shimron Hetmyer should return to the team in place of Shubham Dubey, who could not impress much in the last match against the Chennai Super Kings.

Dhruv Jurel and Ravichandran Ashwin should retain their places in the playing XII. Ashwin bowled a brilliant spell against CSK a few days ago. He will aim to continue in the same vein.

Lower-order: Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger (Impact Player), Sandeep Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal

The conditions at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium have assisted the pacers in the past. Hence, RR will likely retain their pace quartet of Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger and Sandeep Sharma in the match squad. Burger should open the bowling with Boult tonight.

Yuzvendra Chahal has been the biggest match-winner with the ball for Rajasthan Royals over the last few seasons. He will aim to regain the IPL 2024 Purple Cap with a bunch of wickets in Guwahati.

RR's predicted playing XII (inc. Impact Sub): Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c and wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger (Impact Player) and Sandeep Sharma.

Other impact sub candidates: Keshav Maharaj, Rovman Powell, Donovan Ferreira and Tanush Kotian.