RR vs CSK head-to-head stats for Match 68, IPL 2022

The 68th match of IPL 2022 will see the Rajasthan Royals (RR) battling the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday, May 20, in a rematch of the inaugural IPL Final.

RR and CSK have had contrasting campaigns this year. While CSK have already been eliminated from the competition, RR have almost qualified for the playoffs.

A win against the Chennai Super Kings would power the Rajasthan Royals to the Qualifier 1 match of IPL 2022, where they would take on the Gujarat Titans. Meanwhile, a defeat will not only keep them outside the top two but also keep a question mark over their qualification.

Speaking of the game between RR and CSK, here's a look at their head-to-head stats in the league.

IPL 2022: RR vs CSK head-to-head record

Chennai Super Kings lead the head-to-head record against the Rajasthan Royals 15-11. The two franchises split their meetings in IPL 2021.

Last 5 RR vs CSK match results

Rajasthan Royals have won three of their last five matches against the Chennai Super Kings. Here's a summary of those five games:

RR (190/3) beat CSK (189/4) by 7 wickets, Oct 2, 2021 CSK (188/9) beat RR (143/9) by 43 runs, Apr 19, 2021 RR (126/3) beat CSK (125/5) by 7 wickets, Oct 19, 2020 RR (216/7) beat CSK (200/6) by 16 runs, Sep 22, 2020 CSK (155/6) beat RR (151/7) by 4 wickets, Apr 11, 2019

Last 5 match results of RR at Brabourne Stadium

Rajasthan Royals have won both of their matches against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Brabourne Stadium this year. They will be keen to complete a hat-trick of wins on this ground.

Here's a summary of those two games:

RR (178/6) beat LSG (154/8) by 24 runs, May 15 RR (217/5) beat KKR (210) by 7 runs, Apr 18

Last 5 match results of CSK at Brabourne Stadium

Chennai Super Kings have a 0-2 win-loss record at the Brabourne Stadium in IPL 2022. They lost both their encounters against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and LSG.

Here's a summary of their two matches on this ground:

PBKS (180/8) beat CSK (126) by 54 runs, Apr 3 LSG (211/4) beat CSK (210/7) by 6 wickets, Mar 31

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee