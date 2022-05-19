×
Create
Notifications

RR vs CSK head-to-head stats for Match 68, IPL 2022

Ravichandran Ashwin will play against his former franchise tomorrow evening in IPL 2022 (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)
Ravichandran Ashwin will play against his former franchise tomorrow evening in IPL 2022 (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)
reaction-emoji reaction-emoji
Vinay Chhabria
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 19, 2022 09:30 PM IST
Preview

The 68th match of IPL 2022 will see the Rajasthan Royals (RR) battling the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday, May 20, in a rematch of the inaugural IPL Final.

RR and CSK have had contrasting campaigns this year. While CSK have already been eliminated from the competition, RR have almost qualified for the playoffs.

A win against the Chennai Super Kings would power the Rajasthan Royals to the Qualifier 1 match of IPL 2022, where they would take on the Gujarat Titans. Meanwhile, a defeat will not only keep them outside the top two but also keep a question mark over their qualification.

Speaking of the game between RR and CSK, here's a look at their head-to-head stats in the league.

IPL 2022: RR vs CSK head-to-head record

No secret formula. 🔥👊🏻#RoyalsFamily | #HallaBol | #RRvCSK https://t.co/MrYMRVCRKh

Chennai Super Kings lead the head-to-head record against the Rajasthan Royals 15-11. The two franchises split their meetings in IPL 2021.

Last 5 RR vs CSK match results

Rajasthan Royals have won three of their last five matches against the Chennai Super Kings. Here's a summary of those five games:

  1. RR (190/3) beat CSK (189/4) by 7 wickets, Oct 2, 2021
  2. CSK (188/9) beat RR (143/9) by 43 runs, Apr 19, 2021
  3. RR (126/3) beat CSK (125/5) by 7 wickets, Oct 19, 2020
  4. RR (216/7) beat CSK (200/6) by 16 runs, Sep 22, 2020
  5. CSK (155/6) beat RR (151/7) by 4 wickets, Apr 11, 2019

Last 5 match results of RR at Brabourne Stadium

Sanju vs our cutest bowler. 😍💗#RoyalsFamily | #ShowerCooler | @DettolIndia | @IamSanjuSamson https://t.co/8KfNlXgKXC

Rajasthan Royals have won both of their matches against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Brabourne Stadium this year. They will be keen to complete a hat-trick of wins on this ground.

Here's a summary of those two games:

  1. RR (178/6) beat LSG (154/8) by 24 runs, May 15
  2. RR (217/5) beat KKR (210) by 7 runs, Apr 18

Last 5 match results of CSK at Brabourne Stadium

Chennai Super Kings have a 0-2 win-loss record at the Brabourne Stadium in IPL 2022. They lost both their encounters against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and LSG.

Here's a summary of their two matches on this ground:

Also Read Article Continues below
  1. PBKS (180/8) beat CSK (126) by 54 runs, Apr 3
  2. LSG (211/4) beat CSK (210/7) by 6 wickets, Mar 31

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
reaction-emoji reaction-emoji
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी