RR vs CSK, IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings player ratings as Ruturaj Gaikwad & Co. lose two on the bounce

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost their second game on the trot as they went down to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by six runs in Guwahati on Sunday, March 31. The Men in Yellow now find themselves seventh in the standings, and their net run rate doesn't make for great reading either.

After winning the toss and opting to chase, Ruturaj Gaikwad saw his bowlers dish out a poor display in the powerplay. The Super Kings did a decent job to recover in the second half, but given their batting shortcomings, the Royals' total of 182/9 was never going to be easy to scale down.

On that note, here are CSK's player ratings from their IPL 2025 clash against RR.

IPL 2025, RR vs CSK: Gaikwad fifty goes in vain as batting woes increase

Rachin Ravindra: 2/10

Ravindra was poor on the field and dismissed early by a snorter from Jofra Archer. He'll want to move on from this outing in a hurry.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: 8/10

Gaikwad batted well, piercing the gaps well and keeping his team afloat in the chase. However, having just hit a six off Wanindu Hasaranga, he could've been a bit more careful and attacked the pacers at the death instead. The CSK skipper needs to find a way to get his team to play a better brand of cricket.

Shivam Dube [IP]: 5.5/10

Coming in as the impact player, Dube smacked a couple of sixes. But his familiar woes against wide deliveries came back to haunt him once again as Riyan Parag plucked a stunner at cover. The left-hander hasn't made a notable contribution in IPL 2025 so far.

Vijay Shankar: 4/10

Shankar took a sensational diving catch in the first innings, but he too was dismissed by Hasaranga at a time when CSK needed a partnership. The form of the domestic batters is a massive concern for the Super Kings.

Jamie Overton: 2/10

Overton isn't a new-ball specialist, and when he was given that role by CSK, he was carted around the park in his two overs and didn't see the ball again. He struck a six in the last over, but the game was almost done by then. The Englishman also dropped a simple catch that would've seen the back of Shimron Hetmyer early.

Ravindra Jadeja: 6/10

Jadeja only came to bowl once Nitish Rana was dismissed and did a decent job. He once again started slowly with the bat, and although he managed 32 unbeaten runs, his knock wasn't all that impactful.

MS Dhoni: 5.5/10

Dhoni struck a four and a six to give CSK some hope, but he couldn't get the job done. Like Jadeja, he too didn't start as quickly as he should have.

Ravichandran Ashwin: 3/10

Ashwin was woeful with the ball as he dished out plenty of scoring opportunities to Rana. The off-spinner leaked 46 runs in the four overs he bowled, and although he outsmarted the Rajasthan southpaw, he didn't do nearly enough for most of his spell.

Matheesha Pathirana: 7/10

Pathirana lost his radar at times but came into his own as his spell wore on. In the three overs he bowled towards the end of the RR innings, he got the ball to tail around and used his off-cutters well. The Sri Lankan seems to be getting back to his best, although his fielding is still hit and miss.

Khaleel Ahmed: 6/10

Khaleel wasn't as accurate as he should've been in the powerplay. While he dismissed the dangerous Yashasvi Jaiswal and came back later to take another wicket, the left-armer would've wanted himself to bring his economy rate down a notch or two.

Noor Ahmad: 7.5/10

Noor was accurate for most of his spell and constantly asked questions of the RR batters. He collected another two wickets and was CSK's most economical bowler on the night.

Rahul Tripathi: 6/10

Tripathi made his first contribution of IPL 2025, and although he found the boundary a few times, it wasn't anything close to a fluent knock. The veteran batter needs to find a way to get his rhythm back.

