RR vs CSK Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2023 match?

The last time the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) met in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), an absolute humdinger of a contest ensued at Chepauk.

Sandeep Sharma held on by the skin of his teeth against a rampaging MS Dhoni after hometown boy Ravichandran Ashwin turned in a spectacular all-round display. Since then, though, the two teams have gone on different paths.

The Super Kings have notched up an excellent three-match win streak, with two of those coming away from home. They have relied on a batting lineup that has shed its sedate ways to become a real force throughout the innings, with several players overcoming their limitations to plunder runs at an excellent pace.

CSK's bowling is slowly coming together as well. The Sri Lankan duo of Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana have been lethal in all phases of the innings, while former RR player Akash Singh has been consistent in the powerplay.

The Royals, on the other hand, have lost their last two matches in a rather disappointing fashion. Chasing has proven to be somewhat difficult for them this year, with them having lost three of their four matches while batting second. Even the one game they won was thanks to a Shimron Hetmyer special that rescued them from the brink of defeat.

RR's key players, including Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, and Yuzvendra Chahal, have been decent so far in IPL 2023. While it's safe to say that they haven't played to their potential, the team's steadfast refusal to use their impact player effectively hasn't been a welcome sight.

While Chennai will want to keep their winning momentum going, Rajasthan will look to complete the double over MS Dhoni's men.

IPL 2023, RR vs CSK Match Prediction: Royals look to pull even with table-topping Super Kings

Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal will be key against the Men in Yellow

The pitch at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is usually renowned for its fast outfield and decent batting conditions, but the first IPL 2023 game at the venue produced a difficult wicket.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) labored to 154/7 in that clash, with the Royals falling 10 runs short despite an 87-run opening partnership between Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Chahal's wicketless spell, which went for as many as 41 runs, was one of the biggest reasons behind the home defeat.

Chahal and Ashwin have formed a decent pairing this year, though, and combined to great effect in the reverse fixture. Adam Zampa, who was also part of the playing XI for that game, added to the Super Kings' concerns.

On paper, RR have what it takes to beat CSK, starting with their spin attack. Trent Boult and Sandeep are bound to trouble the in-form opening pair of Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad, while the Rajasthan spinners would love to bowl to the middle order.

Moreover, the likes of Buttler and Samson are due for big scores. If the English opener can fire, as he has continually done against Chennai, he could get RR back among the wins.

CSK are the team in better form and also seem to be a formidable unit on paper. However, RR have won four of their last five IPL matches against the Men in Yellow and could pull off an upset. In all honesty, this one could go either way.

Prediction: RR to win Match 37 of IPL 2023.

Poll : Who will win Match 37 of IPL 2023? RR CSK 14 votes