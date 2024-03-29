RR vs DC Highlights, IPL 2024: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 9 ft. Riyan Parag

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) made it two wins from two games in IPL 2024 as they beat the Delhi Capitals by 12 runs in Jaipur on Thursday, March 28.

The Capitals opted to bowl first and had the hosts in all sorts of trouble at 36-3. However, Ravichandran Ashwin played a sensational cameo of 29 (19) to inject some momentum into the RR innings.

Riyan Parag, initially happy to absorb the pressure, began an outrageous counter-attack that proved just why he's rated so highly. His stunning 84* off 45 - including 25 off the last over - helped the Royals reach 185-5.

A fine 49 from David Warner and a handy cameo of 43* (22) from Tristan Stubbs brought the Capitals close. However, it proved to be a bit too much for the visitors, as the home team won in IPL 2024 for the ninth straight game.

On that note, here's a look at three moments from the game that grabbed the attention of fans on social media:

#1 Riyan Parag's carnage against Anrich Nortje

Riyan Parag had come into the IPL 2024 season following a truckload of runs in domestic cricket. While he didn't quite hit the ground running in the last few IPL seasons, Riyan grabbed his opportunity with both hands on Thursday.

He was in the zone, determined to take his team to a competitive total. The kind of finish he gave the RR innings was just the icing on the cake as the youngster tore into Anrich Nortje.

Riyan Parag plundered a staggering 25 runs from the final over, which included three fours and two sixes. Fans were thrilled to see the 22-year-old finally fulfill his potential by producing a gigantic performance.

#2 Nandre Burger breathed fire

Expand Tweet

Riyan's whirlwind knock gave RR the momentum in their second innings. While Mitchell Marsh got off to yet another rollicking start by dominating Trent Boult, RR had another left-arm seamer in Nandre Burger, who made the difference.

Burger got the ball to nip back off a good length and castle Marsh. Ricky Bhui walked out to bat at No.3, but Burger's pace proved to be too much to handle. He tried to fend a short delivery away but could only get a glove on it, as it lobbed into the hands of wicketkeeper Sanju Samson.

The double strike dented Delhi's momentum, and they always seemed to play catch-up from there.

#3 Avesh Khan nailed his yorkers

Expand Tweet

When Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Rishabh Pant, it seemed to be the final nail in the coffin for DC. However, Tristan Stubbs fought back with Axar Patel as the duo kept chipping away with the big shots, keeping their team in the chase.

Delhi needed 17 in their final over, an equation that isn't considered out of reach in T20 cricket. RR captain Samson could have gone with Burger but trusted Avesh Khan to do the job.

Avesh repaid the faith shown in him by conceding just four runs in the final over. He nailed most of his yorkers, so even a set duo of Stubbs and Axar couldn't do much against the masterful execution of death bowling.