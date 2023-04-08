RR vs DC, IPL 2023: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati pitch history and IPL records

Rajasthan Royals will take on Delhi Capitals today at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. It is the final IPL 2023 match of the league stage at this venue.

A few days ago, RR played against the Punjab Kings on this ground, and the visiting team emerged victorious in a close encounter. RR will be keen to open their account at their new secondary home venue in IPL 2023.

Before the battle between Delhi and Rajasthan starts in Guwahati, here's a look at the pitch history details.

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati IPL records & stats

Guwahati has played host to one IPL match so far. The match happened between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings earlier this season. PBKS scored 197/4 in 20 overs, and in reply, RR ended with 192/7.

The pitch looked good for batting as both teams scored more than 190 runs in their 20 overs. Fans should expect another high-scoring match in Guwahati this season. On that note, here are some vital stats you need to know from the previous game played on this ground:

IPL matches played: 1

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams batting second: 0

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 86* - Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) vs. Rajasthan Royals, 2023.

Best bowling figures: 4/30 - Nathan Ellis (PBKS) vs. Rajasthan Royals, 2023.

Highest team score: 197/4 - Punjab Kings vs. Rajasthan Royals, 2023.

Lowest team score: 192/7 - Rajasthan Royals vs. Punjab Kings, 2023.

Average first-innings score: 197

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati Pitch report

The pitch in Guwahati helps the batters and the pacers. However, since the match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will be played in the afternoon, fans should expect the batters to dominate the proceedings.

RR and DC have some of the best batting talents in the world. Jos Buttler (doubtful) and Mitchell Marsh will be unavailable for this match, but the likes of David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shimron Hetmyer can entertain the fans a lot.

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati Last IPL match

Punjab Kings defeated Rajatshan Royals by five runs in the previous IPL game at Barsapara Cricket Stadium. PBKS scored 197/4, riding on half-centuries from their openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh. In reply, RR scored 192/7, with Sanju Samson scoring 42 runs off 25 balls.

Fast bowler Nathan Ellis stole the show with a four-wicket haul for PBKS. Jason Holder was the pick of the bowlers for RR with figures of 2/29 in four overs.

Brief Scores: Punjab Kings 197/4 (Shikhar Dhawan 86*, Jason Holder 2/29) beat Rajasthan Royals 192/7 (Sanju Samson 42, Nathan Ellis) by 5 runs.

