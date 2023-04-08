RR vs DC, IPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 11 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday, April 8. The match will be the first game of the doubleheader.

Rajasthan have played two matches in IPL 2023 so far. They began with a crushing 72-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) but went down against Punjab Kings (PBKS) by five runs in their last game.

Jason Holder (2/29) impressed with the ball against PBKS, but Yuzvendra Chahal, KM Asif, and Trent Boult all proved expensive. With the bat, RR fought hard in the chase of 197, but Shimron Hetmyer (36 off 18) and Dhruv Jurel (32* off 15) were left with too much to do.

Delhi, meanwhile, have made a disappointing start to their IPL 2023 campaign. They went down to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 50 runs and Gujarat Titans (GT) by six wickets. DC’s batting is a concern. Barring skipper David Warner, hardly anyone has been among the runs. They need to come out of their slumber.

Today's RR vs DC toss result

DC have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, David Warner said:

“Don't know what is going to happen. Hopefully we will start well.”

Delhi have made a few changes to their playing XI. Rovman Powell comes in for Mitchell Marsh. Lalit Yadav comes in as well for Sarfaraz Khan. Manish Pandey gets a game as well. For RR, Jos Buttler is fit and part of the playing XI.

RR vs DC - Today's match playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel (w), Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar.

Today's RR vs DC pitch report

According to Deep Dasgupta, it might not be as good a wicket to bat on. It's darker, which means a bit more moisture; there are indentations and ridges which run parallel to each other because of the process of scarification, which has ensured a few marks. It's still a very good pitch to bat, but it might help the spinners get some grip.

Today's RR vs DC match players list

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Vasisht, Murugan Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Adam Zampa, Kunal Singh Rathore, Joe Root, Abdul Basith, Kuldip Yadav, Obed McCoy, KC Cariappa.

Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan, Abishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Chetan Sakariya, Manish Pandey, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Ishant Sharma, Philip Salt, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal.

RR vs DC - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Navdeep Singh, Saidharshan Kumar

TV umpire: KN Ananthapadmanabhan

Match Referee: Narayanan Kutty

