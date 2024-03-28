RR vs DC, IPL 2024: Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur pitch history and T20 records

Sawai Man Singh Stadium will host a match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) tonight. It is the second home game of the season for RR, who beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday afternoon.

Delhi Capitals suffered a loss against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday. They will be keen to work on their mistakes and produce a better performance against the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur tonight.

This will be DC's first match in Jaipur since the 2019 season. Here's a look at the pitch history and IPL records of this venue.

Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur IPL records

Jaipur has played host to 53 IPL matches so far, where teams batting second have won almost 65% of the games. The captain winning the toss may opt to bowl first in tonight's match. A high-scoring clash could be on the cards between DC and RR.

Here's a list of some important stats and numbers that fans should know from previous IPL matches played in Jaipur:

IPL matches played: 53

Matches won by teams batting first: 19

Matches won by teams batting second: 34

Highest team total: 217/6 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Rajasthan Royals, 2023

Lowest team total: 59 - Rajasthan Royals vs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2023

Highest successful run-chase: 217/6 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Rajasthan Royals, 2023

Highest individual score: 105* - Ajinkya Rahane (RR) vs. Delhi Capitals, 2019

Best bowling figures: 6/14 - Sohail Tanvir (RR) vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2008

Average first innings score: 160

Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur pitch report

The Sawai Man Singh Stadium pitch report will be live on JioCinema and Star Sports before Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson walk out for the toss. Generally, the wicket has been good for batting. Anything around 190-200 should be a par score on this surface.

In 2019, Delhi Capitals chased down a 192-run target against Rajasthan Royals at this venue. Ajinkya Rahane scored a ton for RR, but his efforts went in vain.

Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur last IPL match

Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs in the last IPL game played on this ground. Sanju Samson led RR from the front by scoring 82 runs. His unbeaten half-ton guided Rajasthan to 193/4. In reply, LSG managed 173/6, despite a 41-ball 64 from Nicholas Pooran.

10 wickets fell in 40 overs of the RR vs LSG match, with pacers scalping seven wickets. A total of 19 sixes were whacked by the batters in that game. Here's a summary of the game:

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals 193/4 (Sanju Samson 82*, Naveen-ul-Haq 2/41) beat Lucknow Super Giants 173/6 (Nicholas Pooran 64*, Trent Boult 2/35) by 20 runs.