RR vs GT, Last Match Scorecard: Highlights and Results 

Two finalists from the previous edition, Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT), are set to lock horns with each other in Match 48 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). The much-awaited fixture will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday, May 5.

Rajasthan, who commenced their campaign on a flying note, have lost three of their last four fixtures. They endured a defeat in their previous game against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Mumbai on Sunday, April 30.

After opting to bat first at the Wankhede Stadium, RR rode on Yashasvi Jaiswal's stunning century. He single-handedly took RR above the 200-run mark (212/7) and recorded 124 runs off just 62 balls.

Coming into the game on the back of two consecutive defeats, MI were under pressure to perform in front of their home fans. However, they had a dodgy start to the chase.

The hosts lost Rohit Sharma in the second over before Ishan Kishan was dismissed for a 23-ball 28. Cameron Green fell early too, leaving MI at 101/3 after 11 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav then counter-attacked RR bowlers with aplomb and raced away to a fantastic 24-ball 50. However, a wonderful catch saw the end of SKY's innings.

With MI still requiring 56 off the last four overs, Tim David joined hands with Tilak Verma and the duo stitched a match-winning partnership of 62* runs from just 26 balls.

David, who played an unreal cameo of 45* from 14 balls, hit Jason Holder for three consecutive sixes in the final over to guide MI past the total in an exhilarating fashion.

With that loss, Rajasthan endured their fourth defeat of the season, as they are currently placed fourth in the points table.

GT scorecard from their previous IPL 2023 game vs DC

GT bowling scorecard vs DC [Sportskeeda]

Similar to RR, Gujarat Titans will also enter tonight's game on the back of a gut-wrenching defeat against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their previous IPL 2023 game.

After deciding to bat first on a track that offered assistance to the bowlers in Ahmedabad, DC found themselves in trouble at 23/5 after just five overs. Mohammed Shami breathed fire with the new ball and sent back Phil Salt, Priyam Garg, Rilee Rossouw and Manish Pandey to claim the best-ever figures by a GT bowler. He bowled his four overs straight with the new ball and ended his spell with a brilliant 4/11.

Aman Hakim Khan and Axar Patel then steadied the ship a little for DC, adding 50 runs for the fifth wicket before Mohit Sharma dismissed Patel. DC needed Aman Khan to hold his end, which he did magnificently to bring up his maiden IPL fifty.

Ripal Patel provided the much-needed finishing touches with his 13-ball 23 to lead his side to a first innings score of 130/8.

GT batting scorecard vs DC [Sportskeeda]

Although it should have been a comfortable chase for GT, they ended up making a meal of it after getting off to a poor start.

DC bowlers started with some venom, reducing GT to 32/4 in 6.4 overs. While Shubman Gill and Vijay Shankar scored six runs each, Wriddhiman Saha and David Miller were sent back for ducks.

Hardik Pandya remained calm in the situation, kept taking singles, and found the odd boundaries to keep the scoreboard ticking. He added 62 runs for the fifth wicket with Abhinav Manohar, who struggled during his 33-ball 26.

With GT needing 33 off the last two overs, Rahul Tewatia poured life into the game for his side when he clobbered DC's star pacer Anrich Nortje for three consecutive sixes.

David Warner threw the ball to Ishant Sharma, who had the tough task of defending 12 runs against Pandya and a high-flying Tewatia. Remarkably, Ishant used all his experience and dismissed Tewatia before giving away just six runs off the over to win the game for DC in the end.

After failing to win their previous game against DC, the Titans will be adamant about holding their grip at the top of the table when they face RR in what should be a fascinating encounter on Friday.

