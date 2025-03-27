RR vs KKR, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) recorded their first win of IPL 2025 by crushing the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Wednesday, March 26. Quinton de Kock's 97 off 61 balls powered KKR to a memorable eight-wicket win against the Riyan Parag-led outfit at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and opted to field first against his former franchise. The decision worked in KKR's favor as RR managed only 151 for nine in their 20 overs on what was a sticky wicket.

Chasing 152, KKR reached 153 for two in 17.3 overs, riding on de Kock's blistering knock. The South African opener missed out on a well-deserved ton by just three runs. Here's a look at the award winners, scorecard and top stats from the IPL 2025 match between RR and KKR.

List of all award winners in RR vs KKR IPL 2025 match

KKR opener Quinton de Kock swept a majority of the awards at the post-match presentation ceremony of the match against Rajasthan Royals. The left-handed batter smacked eight fours and six sixes during his unbeaten knock of 97 runs.

This performance helped de Kock win the Most Fours, Super Sixes and Player of the Match awards. Here is the full list of award winners:

Electric Striker of the Match: Riyan Parag (Strike rate of 166.67)

Super Sixes of the Match: Quinton de Kock (6 sixes)

Most Fours in the Match: Quinton de Kock (8 fours)

Player of the Match: Quinton de Kock (97 runs off 61 balls)

RR vs KKR scorecard

Dhruv Jurel was the only RR batter to score more than 30 runs in the first innings. Batting at number six, Jurel scored 33 runs off 28 deliveries, hitting five fours. The next highest was opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's 24-ball 29.

All the KKR bowlers managed to take at least one wicket each. Varun Chakaravarthy was the pick of the bowlers with figures of two for 17 in four overs.

For KKR, Quinton de Kock was the highest run-scorer. He raced to 97 off 61 balls, smashing eight fours and six sixes and maintaining a strike rate of 159.02. Angkrish Raghuvanshi supported him well with a 17-ball 22.

Wanindu Hasaranga was the only RR bowler to take a wicket. He bowled a spell of one for 34 in three overs in his maiden appearance for the Royals.

RR vs KKR, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match

With this performance, KKR became the sixth team to open their account in the IPL 2025 points table. Here's a look at some of the top stats and records emerging from KKR's clash against RR in Guwahati:

The Kolkata Knight Riders broke the Punjab Kings' record for the highest successful run-chase in IPL matches hosted in Guwahati. KKR chased down a 152-run target against RR, while PBKS' record was 145 for five against RR in 2024. Riyan Parag became the first Rajasthan Royals captain to lose his first two matches. Previously, all other skippers of RR recorded at least one win in their first two matches.

