RR vs LSG Highlights, IPL 2023: 3 moments that generated a buzz among fans after Match 26

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) squared off in the 26th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday, April 19.

Lucknow registered a sub-par total of 154/7 after being put in to bat first. However, the match ended up going down to the wire, and they ultimately secured a thrilling 10-run victory. KL Rahul and Co. did a fantastic job with the ball, defending the lowest total this season.

Kyle Mayers was the top performer with the bat for LSG, scoring 51 off 42 balls. Rahul also contributed with 39 runs at the top. The side were able to reach a competitive total, thanks to cameos from Nicholas Pooran (29) and Marcus Stoinis (21) towards the back end of the innings.

For Rajasthan, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers. The veteran spinner picked up two crucial wickets while conceding just 23 runs from his full quota of four overs.

RR's run chase started off on a fantastic note, with openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal orchestrating a brilliant 87-run stand. However, the middle-order batters failed to score runs at a brisk pace, making things difficult for the team.

With 19 runs required from the final over, the onus was on Riyan Parag and Devdutt Paddikal to seal the game for Rajasthan. Avesh Khan bowled a tidy over, giving away just eight runs and taking two wickets, as Lucknow emerged victorious in the encounter.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



📸: IPL



#IPL2023 #RRvsLSG Brilliant bowling from Lucknow Super Giants helps them with a win over Rajasthan Royals.📸: IPL Brilliant bowling from Lucknow Super Giants helps them with a win over Rajasthan Royals.📸: IPL#IPL2023 #RRvsLSG https://t.co/EKhqO7RRiv

For Lucknow, Avesh picked up three wickets, while Stoinis finished with two scalps to his name.

Here, we look at three instances that created a buzz during the RR vs LSG tie.

#1 Sanju Samson sacrificing his wicket after a mix-up with Jos Buttler

RR skipper Sanju Samson walked out to bat at No.3 in the run chase. The right-handed batter was expected to fire with the bat, considering his impressive form.

However, his stay at the crease was cut short as he had to walk back after scoring just two runs. Samson was run out in the 13th over of the run chase after a mix-up with Jos Buttler.

Buttler flicked one to the short fine-leg fielder off Ravi Bishnoi's bowling. Both batters initially ran for a single, but there was some hesitation once the fielder collected the ball.

Samson eventually sacrificed his own wicket by going for the single. He was caught well short of the crease when Pooran dislodged the stumps. Buttler was slammed by many on social media following the dismissal.

#2 Riyan Parag defending a ball in the 19th over

Rajasthan's team management backed Riyan Parag to get the job done on one more occasion, sending him to bat ahead of Dhruv Jurel and Ravichandran Ashwin.

The right-handed batter started off slowly. Interestingly, Parag didn't show any intent even when the equation came down to 29 from 11 balls. He opted for a defensive shot and got off the strike.

While he did hit a six later in the over, many RR supporters expressed their displeasure over his approach. Parag remained unbeaten on 15 runs from 12 balls in the match.

#3 Deepak Hooda's stunning catch at long-on in the final over

LSG's Deepak Hooda showcased great composure in the all-important final over of the run chase, taking a wonderful catch at the long-on boundary to dismiss RR's Dhruv Jurel.

With 16 required from three balls, Jurel had no other option but to go for the big shot. He got a decent connection as he tried to clear the fielder at the long-on fence.

Despite the immense pressure, Hooda was able to complete a brilliant catch inches away from the boundary ropes to end RR's chances of getting past the total.

Poll : 0 votes