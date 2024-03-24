RR vs LSG, IPL 2024: Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur pitch history and T20 records

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for a match at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium today in IPL 2024. It is the tournament opener for both franchises. Lucknow beat Rajasthan by 10 runs at this venue last year.

In that game, LSG batted first and scored 154 runs, riding on Kyle Mayers' half-century. Chasing 155 for a win, RR reached 144/6 in 20 overs. Avesh Khan took a three-wicket haul to help LSG win that contest, but Khan has moved to RR now.

Before LSG lock horns with RR in Jaipur, here's a look at the pitch history and T20 records of Sawai Man Singh Stadium.

Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur T20 records

Teams batting second have been quite dominant in Jaipur. The teams chasing a target have recorded a win in 34 out of the 52 completed matches at this venue. The captain winning the toss may prefer bowling first today.

Here's a list of some vital stats which fans should know from previous T20 matches played in Jaipur:

Total T20 matches played: 52.

Matches won by teams batting first: 18.

Matches won by teams batting second: 34.

Highest team total: 217/6 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Rajasthan Royals, 2023.

Lowest team total: 59 - Rajasthan Royals vs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2023.

Highest successful run-chase: 217/6 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Rajasthan Royals, 2023.

Highest individual score: 105* - Ajinkya Rahane (RR) vs. Delhi Capitals, 2019.

Best bowling figures: 6/14 - Sohail Tanvir (RR) vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2008.

Average first innings score: 159.

Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur pitch report

The pitch in Jaipur has been batter-friendly. The average run rate at this venue in IPL matches has been more than eight runs per over. Anything around 180 will be a par score in the first innings.

The Sawai Man Singh Stadium pitch report for RR vs LSG match will be broadcast live a few minutes before the toss. Fans can get a better idea about the pitch during that segment.

Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur last IPL match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) squashed Rajasthan Royals by 112 runs in the last IPL match hosted by Jaipur. It was an afternoon fixture, where RCB scored 171/5, courtesy of a fifty each from Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis.

Chasing 172, RR lost all their wickets for 59 runs, setting a new record for the lowest team total in Jaipur. Fifteen wickets fell in that game, with spinners bagging six of them. The batters whacked a total of 11 sixes in two innings.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 171/5 (Faf du Plessis 55, Adam Zampa 2/25) beat Rajasthan Royals 59 (Shimron Hetmyer 35, Wayne Parnell 3/10) by 112 runs.