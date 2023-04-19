RR vs LSG Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2023 match?

KL Rahul and Sanju Samson, who have contrasting captaincy styles, will lead their respective sides in Match 26 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Jaipur on Wednesday, April 19.

While Rahul has refused to change his sedate approach at the top of the order and has made a series of questionable tactical decisions in the bowling department, Samson prefers to score impactful runs for the team and has marshaled his troops quite well.

Both Rahul and Samson skipper talented units, though, and the same is reflected in their positions in the points table. LSG are placed second with six points, and only RR have a higher points tally and a higher net run rate. The inaugural IPL champions are also the only team to have lost just one game in the tournament so far.

The Super Giants come into his contest on the back of a disappointing loss to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in which they squandered a winning position with some insipid batting and bizarre bowling changes. Their performances haven't justified the talent they possess.

The Royals, on the other hand, edged out defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in a nail-biting clash. Although their lethal opening pair didn't deliver, RR found inspiration in their middle order to reach the summit of the standings.

Samson and Co. will take heart from their record against LSG, having won both their clashes against them last year while defending totals. They will also be boosted by their record at Jaipur, having won just under 70 percent of their matches at the venue.

IPL 2023, RR vs LSG Match Prediction: Table-toppers clash in the Pink City

Nicholas Pooran bagged a first-ball duck in the previous game but has been his destructive self overall

While RR boast an excellent win percentage in Jaipur, it's worth noting that their squad wears a different look from what it did when the IPL was last in the home-away format. A good number of the Royals' players wouldn't have played in the Pink City, and the conditions may be slightly alien to them.

Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal have been excellent at the top of the order for RR, even though the latter hasn't been as consistent as he'd like to be. With Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer stepping up when the openers fail to set up a platform, Rajasthan have most bases covered in the batting department.

KL Rahul's men, on the other hand, have all the resources they need to win matches in IPL 2023. However, things just haven't clicked so far.

LSG's issues have started at the top of the order with Rahul's complete lack of intent, and Deepak Hooda's struggles at No. 3 haven't helped matters. Although Nicholas Pooran has been destructive in the middle order, he has often batted too low for the Super Giants.

Avesh Khan has been way off the pace this year, and Ravi Bishnoi hasn't been used smartly. Yudhvir Singh Charak got some movement in the powerplay on his IPL debut, but bowling to Buttler and Jaiswal will be a different proposition altogether.

This is a contest that could go either way since both teams are evenly matched. The toss will play a big role in Jaipur, with the batting-friendly wicket and fast outfield bound to aid the chasing side.

The Royals seem to be the better side on paper and are definitely the favorites to win the game. The Super Giants could just as easily clinch the two points, though.

Prediction: RR to win Match 26 of IPL 2023.

