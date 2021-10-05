RR vs MI Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2021 match?

The Mumbai Indians (MI) were never expected to be in this position, but here they are. The unpredictable nature of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) has led to the defending champions' playoff hopes hanging by a thread as they take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 51 in Sharjah on Tuesday, October 5.

With five wins in 12 games, MI are placed seventh and have a worse net run rate than all teams above them in the IPL 2021 points table. While RR have an identical record, their slightly better net run rate has put them in sixth. If Sanju Samson's men win their remaining two matches of IPL 2021, they will wrench the final playoff spot from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

RR have historically been MI's bogey opponent, but the five-time champions were intent on righting their wrongs earlier this season. MI chased down RR's 171 with seven wickets and nine balls to spare, with Quinton de Kock's unbeaten fifty fetching him the Man of the Match award.

IPL 2021: RR or MI - Who will break first as the final playoff verdict draws closer?

MI captain Rohit Sharma hasn't been his fluent self with the bat

With both teams facing a must-win situation, a highly competitive encounter beckons in Sharjah.

MI have to sort out their issues against spin, which just don't seem to end. In the previous game against the Delhi Capitals, they made only 129 as Axar Patel scalped three wickets. Thankfully for them, RR don't have any real depth in the spin department.

Apart from Rahul Tewatia, who picked up three wickets against the Chennai Super Kings, RR have former MI product Mayank Markande and part-timer Glenn Phillips as their spin options. Markande was expensive in his first outing of IPL 2021, but he should retain his place in the side and will be keen to show his erstwhile franchise what they're missing out on.

RR's explosive batting display against CSK is still fresh in memory, with Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube smashing their way to a comfortable win. If others like Phillips and David Miller can join in on the fun, RR will be in an excellent position to upset the MI applecart.

For the defending champions, Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock simply have to come good, since the middle order isn't showing any signs of improving. Suryakumar Yadav played a few trademark shots for the first time in the second phase, but as has been the norm recently, he failed to convert his start into a sizeable score.

Kieron Pollard and the Pandya brothers have struggled for form barring the odd innings, while Saurabh Tiwary's strike rate doesn't inspire confidence. If MI are to make the most of the Sharjah boundaries, they first need to overcome the slowness of the wicket - something that seems extremely challenging given how IPL 2021 has transpired so far.

Also Read

Although RR have only one reliable spinner in Tewatia, they might have the team that is better suited to the conditions in Sharjah. And while MI can't be counted out since they always perform in tough situations, they might be on the back foot on Tuesday. Unless the much-vaunted batting lineup finally comes good, MI might join the Sunrisers Hyderabad in being eliminated from playoff contention.

Prediction: RR to win Match 51 of IPL 2021

Edited by Sai Krishna