RR vs PBKS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2024 match – May 15, 2024

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be up against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 65th match of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, on Wednesday, May 15.

Rajasthan Royals are second in the points table with eight wins and four losses. They are coming off a five-wicket loss against Chennai Super Kings in their previous game.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 60 runs in their last match. They are eliminated from the tournament but will be eyeing to conclude their remaining two games on a high note.

PBKS said goodbye to Liam Livingstone as the English cricketer returned home to recuperate from his injury. Additionally, Sam Curran and Jonny Bairstow will also depart for their homeland following their match against the Royals.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the RR vs PBKS Dream11 match.

#3 Sam Curran (PBKS) - 8.5 credits

Sam Curran in action (Credits: IPL)

Sam Curran has been the most valuable player for Punjab Kings. He has consistently performed well this season with both the bat and ball. He has scored 207 runs and also picked up 14 wickets in 12 matches.

Curran has a fine record against Rajasthan Royals, scoring 108 runs in eight games and chipping in 10 wickets with the ball. He has scored 55 runs in the last two games, including an unbeaten 49, in addition to taking three wickets.

#2 Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) - 8.5 credits

Yashasvi Jaiswal in action (Credits: IPL)

Yashasvi Jaiswal is looking in good touch with the bat after a rough start to his IPL campaign. He has scored 344 runs in 12 matches at an impressive strike rate of 153.57, averaging 31.27.

Jaiswal has consistently performed against Punjab Kings, having smashed 217 runs, including two fifties and a forty-plus knock, in five matches at an average of 43.

He has also scored a fifty at this venue, making him a wise choice for the captain/vice-captain in your RR vs PBKS Dream11 teams.

#1 Sanju Samson (RR) - 9.0 credits

Sanju Samson in action (Credits: IPL)

Sanju Samson has been the leading run-getter for his side. He has hammered 486 runs, including five half-centuries, in 12 games at an excellent average of 60.75.

Samson averages 37 against PBKS, scoring a century, a half-century, and two forty-plus knocks, in the last eight games. He has also scored 42 runs at Guwahati. Thus, he will be eager to cross the 500-run mark in the upcoming game.

