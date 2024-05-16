RR vs PBKS Highlights, IPL 2024: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 65 ft. Sam Curran

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) lost their fourth game in a row in IPL 2024 as they were beaten by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by five wickets in Match 65 of the season in Guwahati on Wednesday, May 15. After initially being the top contenders for playing in Qualifier 1, Rajasthan are in danger of missing out on that opportunity.

Electing to bat first on a slightly slower surface, RR didn't get off to the best of starts as they seemed to be struggling without Jos Buttler. Ravichandran Ashwin (28) and Riyan Parag (48) helped the hosts post 144/9 in their 20 overs.

At one stage, PBKS were 48/4 and it seemed like Rajasthan would run away with the game. However, skipper Sam Curran stood out with 63 off 41 balls and engineered an expert chase from the Kings, who got home with seven balls to spare.

On that note, let's take a look at the three moments in the game that grabbed the attention of fans on social media:

#3 Sam Curran having the last laugh against Yashasvi Jaiswal

The onus was on Yashasvi Jaiswal to take the responsibility of getting RR off to a flying start in Jos Buttler's absence. He began with a bang, smashing Sam Curran for a boundary through the covers.

It seemed like it was going to be the youngster's day, but just a couple of deliveries later, Jaiswal played a shot that probably summed up his frustrating season perfectly. The left-handed batter went for another expansive cover drive away from his body and got an inside edge back onto his stumps.

Curran was fired up as he had the last laugh and that was just the start PBKS were looking for, knowing how explosive Jaiswal could be.

#2 Trent Boult's reaction to Yuzvenda Chahal's catch

Just like Sam Curran, star left-arm pacer Trent Boult had his moment of redemption against Prabhsimran Singh in his first over after being smashed down the ground for a boundary. Prabhsimran tried to cut Boult's delivery towards the square region, but could only lob it in the air towards short third man.

Yuzvendra Chahal almost made a mess of it while trying to steady himself and ended up somehow holding onto the catch. The way Chahal had been setting himself under the ball didn't inspire much confidence in Boult's body language and naturally, he had a smirk when the leg-spinner finally completed the catch.

#1 Sam Curran & Jitesh Sharma to the rescue

At the end of the 8th over, PBKS were 48/4 and had lost their big guns, Jonny Bairstow and Shashank Singh. It seemed like Rajasthan would finally have the win that strengthened their grip on a top-two finish.

However, it wasn't to be as Jitesh Sharma joined Sam Curran and the duo were quite positive in their strokeplay. Jitesh smashed a couple of sixes in his knock of 22, while Sam Curran continued to bat deep and take the odd chance with a boundary or a six. Both not giving Chahal and Ashwin the chance to dominate was massive for PBKS.

Towards the backend of the chase, Curran kept finding the fence just at the right time and his sixes off Sandeep Sharma and Avesh Khan decisively sealed the game in PBKS' favor.