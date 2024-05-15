RR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati pitch history and T20 records

IPL 2024 heads to the Barsapara Cricket Stadium for the first time this season. It is the secondary home venue of Rajasthan Royals (RR), who are on the verge of making it to the Qualifier 1 match.

RR's next opponents are Punjab Kings (PBKS), who have been eliminated from the competition. PBKS will be without the services of Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, and Liam Livingstone for this game.

Rajasthan will start as the favorites, and before the Guwahati leg starts, here's a quick look at the pitch history of the venue.

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati IPL records

Teams batting first have a 100 percent win record in IPL matches hosted by Guwahati. Both Sanju Samson and Shikhar Dhawan may prefer batting first at this venue later tonight.

Here are some other numbers which fans should know from the previous games played in Guwahati:

IPL matches played: 2

Won by teams batting first: 2

Won by teams batting second: 0

Highest team total: 199/4 - RR vs DC, 2023

Lowest team total: 142/9 - DC vs RR, 2023

Highest individual score: 86* - Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) vs RR, 2023

Best bowling figures: 4/30 - Nathan Ellis (PBKS) vs RR, 2023

Average first-innings score: 198

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati pitch report

The wicket in Guwahati generally helps the batters and fast bowlers. Shikhar Dhawan scored a match-winning half-century in the only IPL match that he has played at the venue.

Meanwhile, PBKS fast bowler Nathan Ellis took a match-winning four-wicket haul for his franchise on this ground. It should not be a surprise if both players return to the playing squad tonight.

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati last IPL match

Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by 57 runs in the previous IPL game hosted by this venue. Half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler guided RR to 199/4 in 20 overs. In reply, Yuzvendra Chahal's three-wicket haul helped RR stop DC at 142/9.

Seven sixes were hit in that RR vs DC match. 13 wickets fell in 40 overs, with spinners taking six of them. Here's a summary of the scorecard:

Brief scores: RR 199/4 (Jos Buttler 79, Mukesh Kumar 2/36) beat DC 142/9 (David Warner 65, Yuzvendra Chahal 3/27) by 57 runs.

