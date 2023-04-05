RR vs PBKS Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2023 match?

The teams that made the playoffs in last year's Indian Premier League (IPL) have all notched up wins this year. This could be a sign of things to come for the Rajasthan Royals (RR), who have established themselves as one of the early favorites to reach the knockout stages for the second year running.

RR brushed aside the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their first game of IPL 2023 and are one of only two teams to have won away from home thus far. They will move to a new home ground in Guwahati on Wednesday, April 5, when they take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

PBKS have also made a winning start to their campaign, having beaten the belaguered Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a rain-affected game. Although they are expected to continue to be without Liam Livingstone, who is yet to pass the required fitness tests, they will welcome the return of ace speedstar Kagiso Rabada.

RR hold an advantage in the recent head-to-head record, having won four of their last five contests against PBKS. The fixture has produced some exciting moments in recent years, including Rahul Tewatia's birth as a finisher and Sanju Samson's stellar century that went in vain.

IPL 2023, RR vs PBKS Match Prediction: Guwahati awaits as teams seek to continue respective good starts

RR seem almost impossible to stop. Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal seem to be in cracking form, and unless Arshdeep Singh produces another powerplay burst, the Royals could run away with the game early on.

Devdutt Padikkal's place in the middle order might be RR's only problem heading into their clash against PBKS. The southpaw looks all at sea at No. 4, with clear weaknesses against both pace and spin.

The Kings, on the other hand, managed to come out all guns blazing against KKR in their previous game. That might not be possible against Rajasthan, though, with Trent Boult providing some potent new-ball threat and the spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin choking teams in the middle overs.

Despite their good showing against KKR, PBKS' batting lineup still looks thin and inexperienced, especially without Livingstone. It's hard to see them come up with enough runs against an RR bowling lineup packed with penetration, even if their own bowling attack holds up against Buttler and Co.

Overall, while anything can happen in a game of T20 cricket, RR are the definite favorites to stay unbeaten in IPL 2023. Samson's men should be able to come away with two points on Wednesday.

Prediction: RR to win Match 8 of IPL 2023.

