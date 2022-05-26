×
RR vs RCB head-to-head stats for Qualifier 2, IPL 2022 Playoffs

Will the Royal Challengers Bangalore emerge victorious in the Qualifier 2 match? (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)
Will the Royal Challengers Bangalore emerge victorious in the Qualifier 2 match? (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)
Vinay Chhabria
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 26, 2022 09:30 PM IST
Preview

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will lock horns with inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 match on Friday, May 27. The winner of this match will battle the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final, while the loser will return home.

Both RR and RCB have performed exceptionally well this season, but the momentum is in favor of the Bangalore-based franchise. Faf du Plessis and his men are on a roll, having registered wins over the Gujarat Titans and the Lucknow Super Giants in their last two outings.

RR, on the other hand, lost their last IPL 2022 game against GT in Qualifier 1. Before Sanju Samson's team takes the field against RCB, here's a look at the two teams' head-to-head stats.

IPL 2022: RR vs RCB head-to-head record

Royal Challengers Bangalore lead the head-to-head record against the Rajasthan Royals by 13-11. They split their two meetings in IPL 2022.

Last 5 RR vs RCB match results

Royal Challengers Bangalore have a 4-1 lead in the head-to-head record of their last five games against the Rajasthan Royals. Here's a summary of their last five meetings:

  1. RR (144/8) beat RCB (115) by 29 runs, Apr 26, 2022
  2. RCB (173/6) beat RR (169/3) by 4 wickets, Apr 5, 2022
  3. RCB (153/3) beat RR (149/9) by 7 wickets, Sep 29, 2021
  4. RCB (181/0) beat RR (177/9) by 10 wickets, Apr 22, 2021
  5. RCB (179/3) beat RR (177/6) by 7 wickets, Oct 17, 2020

Last 5 match results of RR at Narendra Modi Stadium

Rajasthan Royals have not played a single IPL match at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Their win-loss record on this ground stands at 0-0.

Last 5 match results of RCB at Narendra Modi Stadium

RCB have a 50% win record at the world's largest cricket stadium. While they beat the Delhi Capitals (DC) in 2021, they succumbed to a defeat against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) later that same season.

Here's a summary of their only two matches at this venue:

  1. PBKS (179/5) beat RCB (145/8) by 34 runs, April 30, 2021
  2. RCB (171/5) beat DC (170/4) by 1 run, April 27, 2021

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
