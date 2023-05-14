RR vs RCB Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will happen today in IPL 2023. It is an important match for both the 'royal' franchises of the tournament on the road to the playoffs.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore hold the seventh spot in the IPL 2023 standings right now with 10 points from 11 matches. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals are fifth, having earned 12 points from 12 games.

Before the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore game gets underway in Jaipur, here's a look at the head-to-head record of the two teams.

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore head-to-head record in the IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore lead the head-to-head record against the Rajasthan Royals by 14-12. The two sides have clashed against each other 29 times, with three matches being abandoned due to rain.

The last time RR took on RCB in an IPL match was earlier this season in Bengaluru. RCB won that game by seven runs. Here's a look at the overall head-to-head record between the two teams:

Matches Played - 29.

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 12.

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bangalore - 14.

Matches with No Result - 3.

RR vs RCB head-to-head record in Jaipur

Rajasthan Royals lead the head-to-head record against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Jaipur by 4-3. Although the head-to-head record seems close, fans should note that RCB have not won a match in Jaipur since the 2012 season.

The last three games between RR and RCB at Sawai Mansingh Stadium have ended in the home team's favor. The Royals will be eager to continue their winning streak.

Matches Played - 7.

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 4.

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bangalore - 3.

Matches with No Result - 0.

Last five Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL matches

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have emerged victorious three times in their last five battles against the Rajasthan Royals. As mentioned ahead, RCB also won the first meeting between the two teams in IPL 2023. Glenn Maxwell was the hero for RCB in that game, as he blasted a 44-ball 77.

Here's a short summary of the last five Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore matches:

RCB (189/9) beat RCB (182/6) by 7 runs, Apr 23, 2023. RR (161/3) beat RCB (157/8) by 7 wickets, May 27, 2022. RR (144/8) beat RCB (115) by 29 runs, Apr 26, 2022. RCB (173/6) beat RR (169/3) by 4 wickets, Apr 5, 2022. RCB (153/3) beat RR (149/9) by 7 wickets, Sep 29, 2021.

