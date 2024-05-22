RR vs RCB, IPL 2024, Eliminator: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad pitch history and T20 records

Narendra Modi Stadium will host its last match of IPL 2024 tonight, May 22. It is the Eliminator of the playoffs between the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Both teams met in Jaipur earlier in the tournament, where Rajasthan beat Bengaluru, thanks to Jos Buttler's century. Even in IPL 2022, Buttler's ton helped RR knock RCB out of the competition in the Qualifier 2 match hosted by Ahmedabad.

Luckily for RCB, Buttler has joined England's squad for the series against Pakistan. Hence, he will not be in action tonight in Ahmedabad. Before today's match, here's a look at the venue's pitch history.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad IPL records

Ahmedabad has played host to 24 matches in the league, where teams batting second have recorded a win on 14 occasions. Looking at how easily the Kolkata Knight Riders chased down 160 last night against the SunRisers Hyderabad, the captain winning the toss may prefer fielding first tonight.

On that note, here are some important numbers to know from previous IPL games hosted by the Narendra Modi Stadium:

IPL matches played: 24

Matches won by teams batting first: 9

Matches won by teams batting second: 14

Matches abandoned: 1

Matches tied: 0

Highest team total: 233/3 - Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, 2023

Lowest team total: 88 - Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, 2024

Highest successful-run chase: 207/7 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, 2023

Lowest score defended: 130/8 - Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, 2023

Highest indivdual score: 129 - Shubman Gill (GT) vs Mumbai Indians, 2023

Best bowling figures: 5/14 - Mohit Sharma (GT) vs Mumbai Indians, 2023

Average first innings score: 171

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad pitch report

Last night, Shreyas Iyer mentioned that the wicket had mixed soil. Experts Matthew Hayden and Ian Bishop noted that the outfield was lush and green, while the boundary dimensions were 63m square and 70m down the ground.

Seamers and power-hitters have achieved success on the surface. A similar wicket could be on offer for the RR vs RCB match tonight in the IPL 2024 playoffs.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad last IPL match

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) trounced the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets in the last IPL game hosted by the world's largest cricket stadium. Mitchell Starc's triple strike in the powerplay derailed SRH's innings. Rahul Tripathi's half-century helped Hyderabad reach 159.

In response, half-tons from Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer guided the Knight Riders to 164/2 in 13.4 overs. 12 wickets fell in the game, with spinners taking three of them. The batters smacked 16 sixes in the match.

Brief scores: Kolkata Knight Riders 164/2 (Shreyas Iyer 58*, T Natarajan 1/22) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad 159 (Rahul Tripathi 55, Mitchell Starc 3/34) by 8 wickets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback