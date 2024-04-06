RR vs RCB Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2024 match?

Only one of these two teams have been playing like royalty so far, and it's not the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The three-time finalists are close to the bottom of the standings with only one win from four matches and desperately need to turn their rough start to the campaign around.

Unfortunately for RCB, they will now be up against arguably the best team in the competition so far, the Rajasthan Royals (RR). With three wins in three matches, the Royals are all set to host Bengaluru at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday, April 6.

Two of the three teams RR have beaten in IPL 2024 are at the very bottom of the points table, but it's safe to say that they have got most things right. Despite Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler not firing at all so far, Rajasthan have managed to reel off three wins on the trot.

Riyan Parag has led the way with the bat, and Nandre Burger has stepped in to beef up a pace attack that has been led by the inimitable Trent Boult. Interestingly, RR's strategy to use an additional batter only if needed, which has paid off in Burger's exploits, has been in stark contrast to RCB's.

Bengaluru have packed their batting lineup and relied on Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, and Mayank Dagar to bowl 12 of the 20 overs. Whether that has worked or not is tough to say, since the big guns in the batting department - Maxwell and Faf du Plessis - haven't come to the party yet.

A tacky surface in Jaipur won't make things any easier for RCB, who might need to make a few changes if they are to get their campaign back on track. They will take heart from the fact that they have won three of their last five meetings against RCB in the IPL, with their last meeting being an extraordinary clash in which RR were bowled out for just 59 while chasing 172.

IPL 2024, RR vs RCB: Jaipur's slow surface awaits clash of styles

On paper, RR have all the tools to trouble the RCB batters, barring maybe a left-arm spinner. It would be great if they can find that matchup from somewhere in the squad, but it's unlikely. Nevertheless, the Royals bowlers must be licking their lips at bowling to a top order that hasn't fired in unison.

Virat Kohli has been among the runs, but his task won't be easy against Boult and Burger. Maxwell, Du Plessis, Green, and Rajat Patidar haven't been in great form, and Anuj Rawat has also tapered off after a bright start. With Sandeep Sharma expected to return, RCB could have a mammoth task on their hands to put up a big score on what is expected to be a two-paced wicket.

Moreover, Buttler and Jaiswal are due big runs, while even Sanju Samson hasn't fired in two games. If the top three can make the most of the powerplay, RR could be well ahead of the game with ease.

On the whole, the Royals have more basis covered. And while RCB have the individual brilliance in their side to secure two points on any day, they are outmatched as things currently stand.

Prediction: RR to win Match 19 of IPL 2024.